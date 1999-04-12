Chip Supplier Draws Possible Buyers

Hot to enter the cable-modem-components market, major

electronics manufacturers have waged a lengthy tug of war over Libit Signal Processing

Ltd.

Herzlia, Israel-based Libit -- which, along with Broadcom

Corp., is a silicon provider for the only two cable modems certified under the

industry's Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification -- has fended off at least

one suitor, and it is talking with several others, including giant Lucent Technologies,

about possible deals.

Libit said that contrary to some news reports, it has no

buyout deal yet with anyone, although other sources familiar with its talks indicated that

Lucent was a clear front-runner, and that it could finish off a deal by the National Show

in June.

Would-be acquirers like Lucent and rejected suitor Intel

Corp. see an opportunity to bring their resources to bear quickly in a cable-modem-chip

market currently dominated by Broadcom.

They are betting that modem vendors do not want to be tied

to a single silicon supplier as their market grows and production demands increase.

Broadcom controls an estimated 95 percent of the cable-modem-chip market.

Toshiba America Consumer Products used Libit's

solution in its DOCSIS-certified modem. And Sharp Electronics Corp. and some other

manufacturers are expected to use Libit chips in modems that they put up for certification

later this year.

"I'd expect Libit, either with or without a

Lucent deal, to have other vendor relationships online, probably around the time of the

National Show," said Michael Harris, president of Kinetic Strategies Inc.

Other chip-makers, including Conexant Systems Inc., plan to

enter the DOCSIS-chip market, but they have not yet landed spots in any modems certified

by Cable Television Laboratories Inc. for DOCSIS.

The same goes for Lucent, Intel and other big

networking-hardware companies, which can try to develop their own DOCSIS solutions, but

which see a faster path to market with Libit.

"There are only a handful of players that have

legitimate solutions for DOCSIS," Harris said. "If you're a major player

like Lucent, and you see a market like cable, this is the quickest way."

For Libit, a buyout is only one option that the company has

been exploring in light of the interest in its proven DOCSIS technology.

Libit is also weighing an initial public offering of stock

-- a potentially lucrative avenue, given the continued market frenzy for virtually any

Internet-related issue and the performance of Broadcom since its IPO a year ago.

Broadcom's share price has risen by more than sixfold.

"A lot of people are interested in the company, so

they're just getting a feel for what the market is like," Libit spokesman Earl

Pennell said.

Libit rejected a buyout proposal from Intel, reportedly in

the $250 million-plus range, earlier this year. The interest from the world's largest

chip-maker followed its work with Libit on a draft specification for CableLabs covering

cost-efficient, "host-based" cable modems.

Intel declined to comment on the buyout reports or on

indications from sources that the corporate maneuvering might slow progress in development

of the host-based modem specification for CableLabs.

Intel indicated as late as March that it expected the draft

spec for host-based modems to be ready for submission to CableLabs by the end of that

month, although spokeswoman Tammy Casey said last week that it could be several more

months.

Harris noted that even without acquiring Libit, it was

likely that Intel would make a cable-modem play with silicon from Level One

Communications, a maker of high-speed telecommunications and networking integrated

circuits that Intel is acquiring in a $2.2 billion stock swap.

A Libit spokesman said the company is still working on its

part of the host-based-modem draft specification, with the intention of having it ready

for submission around the time of the National Show.