Chip, Software Vendors Rush To Boost E-Commerce Security

Cable operators could find themselves poised to provide the

essential security ingredient for electronic-commerce and Internet-protocol

telecommunications that, so far, has eluded others on the Internet.

While some Internet firms are sounding alarms over security

deficiencies that still scare consumers away from commerce over the Web, cable vendors are

taking steps to foster public-key infrastructures, network-based security and other

techniques to guard transactions, phone calls and file transfers on the Web.

"The cable industry definitely has an opportunity to

put PKIs into operation on a large scale," said Dan Eakins, vice president of

business development and marketing at BlueSteel Networks Inc., a supplier of

security-specific integrated circuits that is set to be acquired by Broadcom Corp.

"Broadcom has already integrated security functions

based on our platform into its new line of ASICs [application-specific integrated

circuits] for DOCSIS [Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification] modems," he

added.

With computer-processing capabilities based on BlueSteel's

proprietary semiconductor-circuit designs, these Broadcom chips do more than support the

baseline security systems required for implementation of cable-modem and PacketCable IP

telecommunications services. They also provide a framework to adopt IPSec (IP

security)-based PKIs that extend beyond the cable-controlled environment, Eakins noted.

A PKI uses encrypted "session keys" that are

distributed to users seeking entry into a secured transaction by a third-party

authentication service. This avoids relying on storing fixed decryption codes in end-user

devices and, at the same time, it assures service and applications providers that the

end-user is who he or she claims to be.

"Layering in another level of security to protect

transactions that extend beyond the headend out onto the Internet is really essential for

cable," Eakins noted.

Broadcom's move comes as other leading chip suppliers take

similar action. They assume that wide-scale availability of computers, modems and

hand-held devices powerful enough to support downloading security systems into client

devices will make it easier for service providers and financial institutions to activate

whatever security systems are appropriate to their needs.

Intel Corp., for example, is introducing a new family of

network-security-enabled adapters to add security to local-area networks and the

internal-networking components of e-commerce systems.

The new adapters support IPSec, and they are optimized for

Microsoft Corp.'s forthcoming "Windows 2000" operating system, which is designed

to offload security processing onto devices such as Intel's "PRO/100 S" adapter.

Challenging Intel head-on, Royal Philips Electronics'

Philips Semiconductors introduced a new 256-megabit-per-second processor for IPSec

processing. The company is also supplying a new tool set with the chip that allows

companies to customize the intellectual-property blocks within the chip's architecture to

support specific applications.

With the DOCSIS platform, the cable industry has a head

start over other providers of high-speed Internet services to residential users in being

able to seed its market base with cost-efficient, chip-based security support.

Cable also can quickly tap advances in network-based

security that Cisco Systems Inc. pledged to bring to market as an integral component of

its routers and other devices.

"The real promise comes with developing a set of

products that really work together," said Roger Farnsworth, senior manager for

security solutions at Cisco's security Internet-services unit

Microsoft is teaming up with Cisco to foster wide-scale

adoption of the protocols that make security capabilities possible across a large segment

of the IP-connected market, starting with security components embedded in Windows 2000.

These include support for an encrypting file system, an

"easy-to-manage" PKI and interoperability with authentication systems used by

leading security vendors such as CyberSafe Corp. and RSA Security Inc., said Brian

Valentine, senior vice president of Microsoft Windows.

"Microsoft wants to take the bar up on this,"

Valentine said. "If vendors don't get over this problem or if they create more

problems, it's going to stall this huge growth" in e-commerce.

Microsoft entered Cisco's "Security Associate

Program" in a commitment to making its "Windows 2000 Professional" and

"Windows 2000 Server" operating systems interoperable with Cisco's

network-security solutions.

This includes support for "Active Directory" in

Windows 2000, which "ensures a real quick uptake" for the distributed-directory

environment that's enabled by this protocol, Farnsworth said.

"With distributed-directory servers, users log in and

receive the directory information they need from the nearest repository," he added.

Directory-based security -- which allows security policy to

be centrally defined and applied via a group-policy-management model -- will eventually be

melded with identification procedures associated with PKI security at the network level in

order to establish a "strong identity" component within Internet traffic,

Farnsworth said.

"Elements of security overlap somewhat now, but we

need to provide for a way to know who's in the network and whether they conform to the

policy profiles associated with the applications they're accessing," he added.

Another key component now entering the mainstream

networking environment is Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol, adopted by such security

vendors as Baltimore Technologies plc, GTE Corp.'s CyberTrust, Cylink Corp., Entrust

Technologies, RSA, the Sun Microsystems Inc.-Netscape Communications Corp. alliance and

VeriSign Inc., which helped to develop the protocol with Cisco.

SCEP, which is also integrated into Microsoft's

"Certificate Server" software, provides a common means of managing secure

delivery of the certificates that are used in various PKI systems, Farnsworth said.

"None of these things work together today," he

added. But with a common protocol, suppliers of the certificates that enable users to

obtain keys to decrypt messages within a given PKI environment can enroll devices in the

network. For example, they could enable virtual-private-network components to communicate

with each other as new entities come into the PKI.

PKIs are now easier to establish within a single enterprise

environment. But Cisco faces a bigger challenge in trying to serve cable companies as they

move to provide ever more hosted, value-added applications to their customers.

"The SP [service provider] has to accept multiple

credentials, and their services are more content-based than applications in the

private-enterprise domain, which complicates the ID process," Farnsworth said.

Now, service providers can gather information from

different sources and use the Differentiated Services Protocol (Diff-Serv) to channel

applications resources. But this process must be made easier through the availability of

perimeter tools and the means to manage them within a "secure shell," Farnsworth

added.

Progress in network-based security is indeed vital, MCI

WorldCom Inc. senior vice president Vinton Cerf said. "We are looking with great

interest at vendors that are putting digital-control keypads on their equipment so that it

can be authenticated," he said. "We need a lot more content filtering and

authentication inside the firewalls, as well as outside."

But, he added, "We don't have public-key security. If

only we had smart cards with digital keys."

It would take muscle to force the Internet-industry

factions to settle on a single PKI platform approach, Cerf added.

But proof that such muscle exists can be found in the fact

that more than 70 percent of all cash flowing into the economy comes from automated teller

machines. "I'd love to see the banks get together and try to persuade us to use smart

cards with a public-key system," he added.

Earlier this month, Visa International cut a deal with

Internet-security supplier Spyrus to provide a uniform PKI environment for Visa's member

banks. Under the agreement, Spyrus will develop PKI products built around the

Spyrus-backed "Open Platform," a system architecture for globally interoperable

smart-card systems.

Open Platform is meant to ease the development of

smart-card solutions by providing a rapid-development environment, including card

specifications, terminal specifications and workbench tools.

Visa Cash will allow financial institutions to pre-load

money onto customers' smart cards for use on any Open Platform-compliant terminals, such

as those that might be used in pay phones, at bridge tollbooths or in devices with links

to the PC for Internet purchases, Visa senior vice president for emerging technologies Jim

Lee said.

It remains to be seen, though, how fast Visa banks or other

entities looking for solutions to support the mass-market transactional environment of the

Internet will embrace Open Platform.

So far, noted K.S. Shankar, a security strategist at IBM

Corp., "We don't see a lot of major PKI deployments."

After speaking to more than 40 customers involved in PKI

integration, Shankar cited strategic-planning errors and the lack of uniform approaches to

PKI-based security policy.

The root problem with planning is that PKI implementers

start from a feature-driven perspective fueled by vendor marketing messages, rather than

clearly defining what their security needs are from the top down. "There are a lot of

RFPs on the street for PKI implementation, but most don't state what the problems

are," Shankar said.

While these vendor efforts should eventually rectify these

issues for service providers in the Web market at large, cable should be able to move

faster to exploit the potential of e-commerce within its operating domain -- assuming that

operators invest in the infrastructural components its vendors are providing.