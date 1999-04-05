Chip-Maker Bets HDTV Grows Faster on PCs

Do you think that consumers will embrace $5,000

digital-television sets any time soon?

Think again, said chip-maker TeraLogic Inc., which is

banking on personal computers as the fastest-growing platform for reception of digital-TV

signals from broadcasters and cable operators.

TeraLogic this week planned to announce the availability of

its new "Janus" digital-TV chip solutions for PC television-tuner cards, which

will enable computer users to view high-definition television content on their PC

monitors.

Janus will be incorporated into a line of TV-tuner cards

planned for shipment this summer by Los Angeles-based silicon developer Hauppauge Digital

Inc.

Hauppauge is the leading maker of TV cards, and it is

trying to capture a share of the advanced-digital-receiver business that vendors said will

be dominated by computers before TV sets.

"We strongly believe that we can get some types of

digital-TV-receiving products into the $300 range or sub-$300 range, and that will bust

the market wide open," said Ken Aupperle, a spokesman for Hauppauge.

TeraLogic is basing the HDTV-to-computer market potential

on the existing growth of the analog TV-tuner-card market.

"There's a core market of people who want to view

digital television on their PCs, especially if they only have to pay a small incremental

cost to do so," said Kashore Manghnani, vice president of marketing for Hauppague.

"That core market will move to digital much faster

than the family-room high-definition TV market," Manghnani added.

One reason why is the current capability of computer

monitors to support higher picture resolution. While analog cable resolution is 150,000

pixels per frame, PC monitors offer the capability for more than 1 million pixels per

frame -- much closer to HDTV resolution.

TeraLogic also said PC users will be the fastest early

adopters of digital-TV receivers because the PC platform affords the greatest

interactivity with the enhanced programming featured on digital TV and HDTV, such as

multicasting of programming accompanied by content on dedicated Web sites.

Josh Bernoff, an analyst for Forrester Research Inc.,

agreed that in the near term, the PC might be the easiest, cheapest way to watch the

currently limited broadcasts of HDTV with accompanying data.

But Bernoff added that it was an open question whether HDTV

tuner cards would be more than a small market niche, given the trend toward PCs with lower

prices, rather than greater functionality.

"HDTV cards also presume that people are going to sit

down and watch television on a personal computer," Bernoff said. "On a PC,

it's not so interesting."