Chip Giant Takes Aim at Broadcom

Chip-maker Conexant Systems Inc. is muscling into the

cable-modem space, as it will introduce a programmable chip set today (March 1) aimed at

breaking Broadcom Corp.'s domination of the market.

Conexant's CN9414 is the cornerstone of a new line of

digital-broadband products aimed at leveraging the company's core communications and

analog-modem-chip competencies to capture territory in a range of applications, from

digital set-top boxes to integrated telephony and home-networking solutions.

The company claimed that design advantages in the CN9414 --

such as including the microprocessor and other functions on the chip, instead of requiring

circuit-board add-ons -- will cut the cost of cable modems by some 25 percent.

Conexant also said the chip's programmable

architecture enables modem manufacturers to meet changing industry standards via software

upgrades, instead of having to swap out hardwired chips in deployed or inventory modems.

"This product will be the launching pad and the

centerpiece for lots of other digital-broadband products," said Scott Keller,

Conexant's product-line manager for cable-modem integrated circuits. "We truly

believe that it's a generation ahead of everyone else in the industry."

Conexant -- the $1.2 billion-per-year semiconductor

business that Rockwell International spun off in December -- is plowing into a field

dominated by Broadcom and smaller Libit Signal Processing Ltd., the No. 1 and No. 2

cable-modem-chip suppliers.

That field should become increasingly competitive as each

jockeys to deliver technical advances enabling modem makers to get new advanced products

into the field faster.

For example, Libit announced last month that it and Intel

Corp. were developing specifications for an internal "host-based" cable modem

that would move much of the functionality from the modem chip to the processor in the

host, such as a personal computer, and to random-access memory.

Conexant believes that its advantage is its broad

experience in chip technology -- especially digital-signal processors used in a range of

communications products, such as analog computer modems, wireless and wireline telephones

and broadband networks.

It plans to implement the CN9414 in an array of other

products, such as set-top boxes, home-office equipment and Internet-protocol telephony

gear.

Analysts said that by enabling modem makers to adapt to

changing technical standards through software changes, instead of by swapping out

microprocessors, Conexant could realize a key advantage over Broadcom.

Michael Harris, president of Kinetic Strategies Inc., said

most of the chip sets being built to comply with the industry's Data Over Cable

Service Interface Specification 1.0 were hardwired, which limits flexibility once advanced

standard DOCSIS 1.1 becomes reality.

"If it works as advertised, it's a pretty

compelling solution," Harris said. "They've just got to get it to market

and show that it works, because Broadcom has incredible momentum right now."

Harris noted that Rockwell had worked in the

cable-modem-chip arena in fits and starts for several years, notably in a 1998 partnership

with 3Com Corp. and others that ultimately proved unsuccessful as Broadcom began

dominating the market.

Conexant plans volume production of the CN9414 in the third

quarter, although key clients have been sampling the chip for some time.