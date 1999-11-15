Chelsea Market: Cable-Network Hub

New York -- New York 1 News is the latest cable network to

announce a move to Chelsea Market in Manhattan, which is turning into a new center for

programmers in the city.

In addition to NY1, Food Network recently leased space for

a test kitchen and studio at the facility, a converted Nabisco cookie factory between

Ninth and 10th Avenues and 15th and 16th Streets. Oxygen

Media, Geraldine Laybourne's cable television-Internet venture, is already ensconced in

the building. And Major League Baseball has a video-production unit there, as well.

"The more, the merrier," Food president Eric Ober

said. "It is becoming a mini-production center."

The former factory, located in one of Manhattan's trendy

neighborhoods, was converted to a facility that now houses a wide variety of food sellers,

both retail and wholesale, from butcher shops to fishmongers to bakers.

One of the unique features of the old facility is its high

ceilings, which make the space ideally suited for TV studios, according to several cable

programmers.

That was one of the major attractions of the spot for NY1,

said Steve Paulus, the local news channel's senior vice president and general manager.

"Obviously, for a television-newsroom facility, we need unique space," he said.

"There are very limited possibilities in New York City."

NY1 recently signed a long-term lease for 55,000 square

feet at Chelsea Market. The Time Warner Inc.-owned news channel is currently located at 42nd

Street and 10th Avenue, but Paulus said that lease is expiring and he had to

hunt down a new location.

It was opportune, anyway, because the news channel has

expanded, and it needs more room than its current 25,000 square feet. "We're

squeezed," he said. "We need more space."

In fact, NY1 is moving into space that is now being used to

film Oz, the gritty prison series that airs on Home Box Office. "We are

literally in the Oz studio," Paulus said. "When we saw the space, we were

walking through the Oswald Correctional Facility [set]."

NY1's lease at Chelsea Market starts Oct. 1, 2000, and with

all of the renovations that must be done, Paulus doesn't expect to actually move into the

space until 2001.

Food plans to move in next year, possibly in the spring, to

the 28,000 square feet it has leased at Chelsea Market. Ober said his channel's executive

offices will remain in midtown Manhattan, and the Chelsea space will be used for a test

kitchen and studio-production space. Food's lease on its current production space, at 52nd

Street and 11th Avenue, is expiring.

Roughly 8,000 square feet of Food's space at Chelsea Market

is on street level, and the rest is below ground. This means the network could create a

street-level studio where passersby could look in while shows are done live. But Ober said

it's too soon to speculate on that, since Food is currently deciding what production for

which shows will be done there.

Chelsea Market was a natural for Food, according to Ober.

"Once we saw the space, we knew it was ideal," he said. "It's a food

destination, a huge food center with dozens of food companies."

Paulus said he got a tour of Oxygen's headquarters from

Laybourne. The start-up women's network's space at Chelsea Market includes studios where

several of its shows will be created.