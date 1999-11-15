Charters $3.7B IPO Cheers Cable

The eyes of the cable industry were closely watching

Charter Communications' initial public offering last week, and judging by the

preliminary results, they should be very pleased with what they saw.

Charter's IPO was one of the most anticipated of the

year, and in raising $3.7 billion -- including underwriter overallotments -- it became the

third-largest IPO in U.S. history.

Even more important, it indicated that the investment

community is still hot for cable -- a fact that should not be lost on two smaller cable

operators considering their own IPOs, Classic Communications Inc. and Mediacom LLC.

Charter sold about 170 million class-A shares at $19 each,

the upper end of its expected pricing range of $17 to $19. On its first day of trading,

the stock rose as high as $23.75 per share after closing Nov. 9 at $22.75, up 19 percent

on volume of 115.8 million shares.

The stock continued to climb Nov. 10, closing at $25 per

share, up 10 percent. On Nov. 11, the stock closed at $25.50.

Charter officials declined comment through a spokeswoman,

noting that the company is still in its securities-regulation "quiet period."

Charter is the second cable company to test the public

market this year, following Insight Communications Co. Inc., which went public in July,

raising more than $600 million. The aftermarket performance of Insight's stock has

been fairly good, with shares trading last week at about $24 each -- it had reached $32 in

September -- near its $24.50-per-share offering price.

All of this should be good news for Classic, a midsized

Austin, Texas-based MSO that filed for a $201.2 million IPO Oct. 19. According to Wall

Street sources, Classic has targeted an early December date for its offering.

Although Mediacom -- a Middletown, N.Y.-based operator with

about 750,000 pro forma subscribers -- has not filed for an IPO yet, many in the industry

expect the company to tap the public market in the next several months.

"We were pleased that Charter had a successful

offering, and it is evidence of the strong demand for cable stocks," Classic CEO

Merritt Belisle said. He would not comment specifically on the timing of Classic's

IPO.

Although Charter's stock has performed well since its

offering, there was no huge spike in its price, as has become common in some recent

Internet IPOs. However, that is more due to the size of the offering -- 170 million shares

-- than to any investor uncertainty. Internet offerings are usually a lot smaller --

typically 3 million to 4 million shares -- which makes the possibility of a large price

spike more likely.

"Investors have been anticipating this deal for much

of the year," Cantor Fitzgerald Brokerage L.P. analyst Vincent Slavin said.

"There should be no disappointments in any way, shape, or form. Everyone should be

very, very happy, including [Charter chairman] Paul Allen."

The IPO also created several newly minted millionaires

among Charter's top executives, including outgoing vice chairman Barry Babcock, whose

2.5 million shares are now worth $47.5 million.

Other executives who benefited from the offering include

president Jerald Kent, who beneficially owns 5.3 million shares worth $100.7 million; vice

chairman Howard Wood, who owns 1 million shares worth $19 million; and former Falcon

Communications Inc. chairman Marc Nathanson, who beneficially owns 16.1 million shares

valued at $305.9 million. Charter purchased Falcon in a deal worth $3.6 billion earlier

this year.

But now that the frenzy surrounding the IPO is over,

Charter is going to have to concentrate on rationalizing its systems.

Although Charter will have roughly 6.2 million subscribers

across the country once certain deals are closed, many of its systems are scattered. The

company said in its IPO prospectus that improving the geographic clustering of its cable

systems through trading or acquiring systems would be a priority this year.

Having a new deal currency in the form of a publicly traded

stock should enable Charter to rationalize its systems at a rapid pace.

According to the prospectus, Charter's largest

clusters are in seven geographic areas: the Western, central, Metroplex, north central,

Northeast, Southeast and Southern regions. The MSO's largest cluster is in the

Western region, which has a total of 502,000 subscribers in California, 401,000 of which

are in Los Angeles.