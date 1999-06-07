Charter Threatens FX Drop as Pact Expires

Charter Communications, which hasn't reached a deal

yet to renew its contract with FX, is threatening to drop the service in at least one of

its cable systems in California.

Last week, a former Marcus Cable system in Whittier,

Calif., now owned by Charter, was running an on-screen notice telling subscribers FX may

be coming off its channel lineup. The crawl reads, "Please be advised that it may be

necessary to replace FX network with alternative programming July 1."

That particular system reaches roughly 76,000 subscribers.

Tom Schaeffer, senior vice president of Charter's

Western region, referred questions about FX to corporate spokeswoman Anita Lamont, who

said executives familiar with the situation couldn't be reached for comment.

So it wasn't known if Charter was running its message

about possibly switching out FX at just that one system, or on other systems, as well --

or if Charter was considering dropping FX at systems in addition to Whittier.

FX's five-year charter carriage deals with cable

operators expired June 1, and the programmer is still negotiating a renewal with Charter.

The network has successfully locked up renewals with MSOs representing about 85 percent of

its subscriber base, or 35 million homes.

So far, it has deals with cable operators including Cable

One, Century Communications Corp., AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, MediaOne

Group Inc., Cablevision Systems Corp., Cox Communications Inc. and the National Cable

Television Cooperative.

FX only had a brief response to Charter's threat to

drop the service in Whittier, and it wouldn't comment on whether the MSO was seeking

to switch it out in other systems.

"Charter is an important and valued customer,"

said Lindsay Garner, executive vice president of affiliate sales and distribution for

Fox/Liberty Networks, FX's parent. "Both sides are currently in good-faith

negotiations, and we expect a mutually beneficial resolution."

It remains to be seen if Charter follows through on its

warning to drop FX, or if the operator is just running the message as part of the

posturing and saber-rattling that often accompanies contract negotiations.

This go-around, unlike 1994, FX didn't have

retransmission consent as a bargaining chip. Five years ago, the network was able to

exchange carriage of Fox owned-and-affiliated TV stations to get its own distribution from

cable operators.

This year, without retransmission consent, FX has been

giving operators discounts on license fees for Fox Sports Net's regional sports

services in exchange for renewal deals.