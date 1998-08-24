Charter Temporarily Halts Calif. Adult-PPV Launch

Although local regulators have no authority over

pay-per-view content, Charter Communications Inc. has decided, at least temporarily, to

bow to community demands in one Southern California city, shelving its plans to launch

adult-PPV selections there.

The City Council of Azusa, a Los Angeles suburb with a

population of 45,000, voted recently to reject plans by the operator to include Spice and

Adam & Eve among the 17 channels that it will add when its rebuild is completed.

The city's name was conjured up by an early developer,

and it represents his dream that the community would offer everything from "A to Z in

the USA" for residents. But the City Council members said that motto should be

amended: It doesn't include "P," for pornography.

Charter officials were warned about the public discussion

of its programming, and they were able to attend the meeting. Critics included students

and administrators from a local Christian college, Azusa Pacific University.

The cable operator offers adult PPV in neighboring

communities, including Pasadena and Glendora, without fuss from consumers. The only recent

flurry over program content regarded a local-origination program in Pasadena.

There, a producer cablecast a program promoting the string

of strip clubs that he owns. When viewers called the operator to complain, the producer

voluntarily pulled the program and said he would recut it to make it more acceptable to

the community, according to Tom Schaeffer, senior vice president of West Coast operations

for Charter.

In fact, even if the operator opts to spike Spice in Azusa

long-term, the network will still be available to direct-broadcast satellite and C-band

customers, which is one reason why Charter said it needs to have an adult service, too.

But this is a bad time to stand on constitutionality:

Charter's Azusa system is in refranchise negotiations and, due to the buyout of

Charter by investor Paul Allen, systems throughout the country will have to negotiate

transfers with local communities.

Although the city portrayed the case as closed in local

press reports, Schaeffer said he has meetings scheduled with council members to educate

them about signal security, parental controls and business issues. Charter has a good

relationship with city officials, so Schaeffer believes that the parties can work through

the issues.

"We haven't launched [adult PPV], but it's

not off the books ... The city knows that it can't regulate. We'll prove that

the security is there and try to work this through, rather than being defiant,"

Schaeffer said.

Charter may have its work cut out for it, though. Azusa was

one of the communities that tried to ban the public sale of Playboy magazine and

other adult titles earlier this decade, settling eventually for heavily wrapped, opaque

copies on newsstands. And some of the councilmen who are currently on the board swept into

office after successfully fighting off a card club for the community.

Officials at Spice Networks had not yet heard of the Azusa

situation, but they expressed surprise. President Steve Saril said it's a rare

occurrence these days -- since the federal government has issued policies that protect

adult speech via cable -- for a community to act against that type of content.