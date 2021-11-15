Charter Spectrum Outage Hits L.A.

Charter Communications has restored Spectrum landline services to much of the Los Angeles area after a fire damaged the company's fiber-optic cables and left local subscribers without internet from about 9 a.m. Sunday to after midnight Monday.

"Our network sustained extensive damage caused by an intense fire earlier today. Our technicians are working to restore service as soon as possible," read a message we received at 7:38 p.m., over 10 hours after the blackout began.

Charter said a fire under a freeway overpass in South Los Angeles was at the root of the problem. The outage blacked out service for Charter subscribers in South Los Angeles, but also customers in southeast Los Angeles, Ladera Heights, Hyde Park and Mid-City.

Charter is the largest supplier of high-speed internet in Los Angeles.