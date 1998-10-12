Charter: The Name Remains the Same

The new name for the Charter Communications Inc.'s and

Marcus Cable's operations after they combine early next year will be Charter

Communications, with "A Wired World Company" tagged on at the end..

That's no bombshell. But Charter president and CEO

Jerald Kent said last week that it shows that new owner Paul Allen plans to keep his

cable-management team in place -- even if Allen is able to swing more cable deals.

Stability is an issue at Charter, because when Allen bought

Marcus in April, he and his representatives said Marcus' management talent was a big

reason why the Dallas-based MSO was his first cable acquisition.

Then, after the Charter deal in July, Kent got the CEO job,

and many Marcus senior executives ended up being swept out or choosing not to take jobs in

St. Louis.

Allen is still cable-shopping. The Microsoft Corp.

cofounder and his investment advisers are looking at other cable operators and

"related businesses," Kent said, adding that he has been involved in those

talks.

The big problem now is price: "We're not prepared

to grow at the expense of paying unrealistic prices," Kent said.

Another person close to the Allen camp agreed, saying that

potential sellers want to get higher valuation multiples than the 14 times 1999 cash flow

that Charter's sellers got, even though cable-stock prices are falling.

Kent said Allen paid a premium for Charter to get its

management. Marcus chairman and CEO Jeffrey Marcus took the CEO job at Chancellor Media

Corp. shortly after Allen bought out Marcus' limited partners. Kent said he

didn't think that Allen would have paid Charter's asking price of $4.5 billion

if Marcus had stayed on as CEO.

"We don't need to pay that premium on other

deals," Kent added.

Barring a "mega-transaction" involving an MSO

much bigger than the combined Charter's 2.5 million subscribers, Kent said, future

cable deals by Charter would be treated as acquisitions, and not as a merger of equals,

like the Marcus Cable merger.

In past acquisitions, he said, Charter hasn't kept on

corporate-office employees. "In this situation, we went out of our way to combine the

companies." More than one-half of Marcus' 200 Dallas staffers were offered jobs,

he said.

Kent said about 45 of Marcus' Dallas-based corporate

employees accepted Charter offers, including the data-processing center and the budgeting

and regulatory departments, which will remain in Dallas.

About one-dozen Marcus executives have agreed to move to

St. Louis, including engineering vice president John Petrie and his staff, Kent said,

adding that Charter has some other job offers pending.

Nearly all local-system employees stayed on, meaning that

"97 percent" of Marcus' employees shifted over to Charter.

As previously reported, Marcus president and chief

operating officer Lou Borrelli was not offered a job with Charter. Kent said he won't

hire a COO, but Charter is looking for an executive vice president and assistant to the

president, spokeswoman Anita Lamont said.

Operational management duties will be shared by senior vice

presidents David Barford and David McCall, who currently run Charter regions, and who will

see their territories grow after the companies are formally combined early next year.

Marcus' vice president of operations, Chris Fenger,

will move from Dallas to Wisconsin to run that regional operation, which includes about

400,000 subscribers, Kent said. But among those leaving the company are senior vice

president of finance and development Dan Wilson and programming and marketing vice

president David Intrator.

Meanwhile, Charter and Marcus are well into the process of

transferring more than 1,000 local cable franchises over to Allen's ownership.

Charter estimated that about 20 percent of its franchises, on a subscriber-count basis,

have already been transferred. Marcus' director of government affairs, Joe Camicia,

said "more than 100" of the 580 Marcus franchises that need transfers have been

approved.

Carl Lumley, a partner at St. Louis law firm Curtis,

Oetting, Heinz, Garrett & Soule, who represents about 25 franchise authorities

overseeing some 75,000 subscribers in the St. Louis area, said public hearings on the

transfers and on franchise renewals there have been quiet.

"There doesn't seem to be much concern about the

transfer," he said. "Everyone seems to be accepting the presentation that this

is a positive move."

Under terms agreed to before the Allen deal came about,

Charter is likely to get renewals that will include incentives for the operator to upgrade

450-megahertz systems to 750 MHz with two-way capabilities, Lumley said.

The sooner the company completes $80 million in upgrades,

the longer the franchise term, ranging from eight years to 12 years, he added.

Camicia said he hasn't run up against regulators who

are worried about who will be running Allen's cable operations in the future.

Regulators want to know that local managers will remain in place, he said. And they want

to know: "What does Paul Allen want to come in and do?" he added.

Allen wants his cable operation to be a technology leader,

and that will require a new approach from Charter managers, who had been focused on

quarter-to-quarter financial results and returns to Charter's financial investors,

Kent said.

"It's a change in the management mind-set,"

he added. "I think it's going to be a challenge."