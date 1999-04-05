Charter Launches WorldGate In Illinois Cable System
St. Louis -- Charter Communications said last week that it
has deployed WorldGate Communications Inc.'s "Internet TV Over Cable"
service in the MSO's system in Maryville, Ill.
As a special introductory offer, Charter subscribers can
order the high-speed Internet service for $3.95 per month -- including unlimited Internet
access and multiple e-mail accounts -- plus a one-time installation fee of $4.95.
Subscribers need new set-top boxes that are capable of
receiving the service.
Charter will publicly demonstrate the WorldGate service
locally tomorrow (April 6) at the Madison County Administration Building, said E.J.
Glasser, vice president of marketing and sales for Charter's central region, in a
prepared statement.
