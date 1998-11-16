Charter Deal on Track

Washington -- Paul Allen's $4.5 billion deal to buy

Charter Communications Inc. appears to be on track at the Federal Communications

Commission.

The FCC, in a public notice dated Nov. 4, said it had

accepted for filing 23 applications to transfer microwave licenses from Charter to Allen,

whose ownership of Charter will put him in control of the No. 7 MSO, with about 2.4

million subscribers.

Charter chairman Barry Babcock said last month that he

expects the sale to Allen to close in December. Charter filed with the FCC to transfer

what are called cable-television-relay-service (CARS) licenses. CARS facilities distribute

programming via microwave between headends that are too difficult to connect via cable due

to hostile terrain.