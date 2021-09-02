Charter Awards $1 Million in Spectrum Digital Education Grants to 49 Nonprofits Supporting Broadband Literacy
By Mike Farrell
Money will help broadband technology programs and training in communities in 16 states, Washington, D.C.
Charter Communications said it has awarded $1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 49 nonprofit organizations in 16 states and Washington, D.C., part of its five-year, $7 million commitment to support digital literacy within its 41-state service territory. Recipients will use the funds to create broadband technology programs and training in financially underserved rural and urban areas within Charter's footprint.
"As one of the nation's largest internet service providers, Charter is committed to supporting programs that promote digital literacy in the communities we serve," Charter VP of Community Impact Rahman Khan said in a press release. "The organizations supported by this year's grants are doing important work, such as developing technology programs to help families achieve financial stability and economic self-sufficiency, and teaching senior citizens how to use broadband to better connect with family. Through our partnerships with these nonprofits, we are giving people tools and resources to help them succeed and live fuller lives in today’s digital society."
Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education grant program in 2017 to support nonprofit groups that educate community members on the benefits of broadband. According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, when asked the main reason why they are not online, more than 60% of offline households said “don’t need or not interested,” compared to less than 19% that said they were concerned about the cost. To date, Charter has awarded $7 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants and in-kind contributions to nonprofit organizations reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
This year's non-profit grant recipients are:
California
Building Skills Partnership, Los Angeles
Community Tech Network, San Francisco
East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, West Covina
Great Harvest Community Center, San Bernardino
Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services, Watsonville
Loaves Fishes & Computers, Inc., Salinas
Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, Mission Hill
Resource for Education Advocacy Communication and Housing, Santa Fe Springs
Florida
Seniors In Service of Tampa Bay, Inc., Tampa
Georgia
Georgia Extension 4-H Foundation, Inc., Athens
Hawaii
Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, Hilo
Hawaii State Rural Health Association, Hilo
Kentucky
Louisville Metro Housing Authority Development Corp.
Louisville Urban League
Massachusetts
Elder Services of Worcester Area, Inc., Worcester
MAB Community Services, Inc., Brookline
Missouri
Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, Kansas City
St. Louis Arc, Inc., St. Louis
The LaunchCode Foundation, St. Louis
Urban League of Greater Kansas City
Montana
Code Girls United, Kalispell
New York
First Corinthian Baptist Community Development Corporation, New York
Hispanic Federation, Inc., New York
Interfaith Works of Central New York, Inc., Syracuse
Northern Manhattan Improvement Corp., New York
The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc., Buffalo
The YWCA of Brooklyn, Inc., Brooklyn
Westcott Community Center, Inc., Syracuse
North Carolina
Adult Center for Enrichment, Inc., Greensboro
E2D, Inc., Davidson
HUBZone Technology Initiative, Inc., Henderson
INTech Camp for Girls, Charlotte
Kramden Institute, Inc., Durham
Ohio
Ashbury Community Services, Inc., Cleveland
Central Community House of Columbus, Inc., Columbus
Collinwood and Nottingham Village Development Corporation, Cleveland
Homeless Hands of Zanesville
Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio, Inc., Columbus
Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati
South Carolina
Communities In Schools of South Carolina, N. Charleston
Palmetto Care Connections, Bamberg
Tennessee
Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, Knoxville
Virginia
LGBT Technology Institute, Staunton
Washington, D.C
EveryoneOn
LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.
OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates
Wisconsin
Digital Bridge, Inc., Milwaukee
YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wyoming
Wyoming State Museum Volunteers, Inc., Cheyenne
Other Charter philanthropic programs include Spectrum Scholars, a scholarship for under-represented college juniors in financial need; Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which supports Charter employees’ local volunteer activities; and the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which supports small and minority-owned businesses whose goods and services help meet core needs in financially underserved communities within the company’s footprint.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.