Charter Awards $1 Million in Spectrum Digital Education Grants to 49 Nonprofits Supporting Broadband Literacy

Charter Communications said it has awarded $1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 49 nonprofit organizations in 16 states and Washington, D.C., part of its five-year, $7 million commitment to support digital literacy within its 41-state service territory. Recipients will use the funds to create broadband technology programs and training in financially underserved rural and urban areas within Charter's footprint.

"As one of the nation's largest internet service providers, Charter is committed to supporting programs that promote digital literacy in the communities we serve," Charter VP of Community Impact Rahman Khan said in a press release. "The organizations supported by this year's grants are doing important work, such as developing technology programs to help families achieve financial stability and economic self-sufficiency, and teaching senior citizens how to use broadband to better connect with family. Through our partnerships with these nonprofits, we are giving people tools and resources to help them succeed and live fuller lives in today’s digital society."

Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education grant program in 2017 to support nonprofit groups that educate community members on the benefits of broadband. According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, when asked the main reason why they are not online, more than 60% of offline households said “don’t need or not interested,” compared to less than 19% that said they were concerned about the cost. To date, Charter has awarded $7 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants and in-kind contributions to nonprofit organizations reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

This year's non-profit grant recipients are:

California

Building Skills Partnership, Los Angeles

Community Tech Network, San Francisco

East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, West Covina

Great Harvest Community Center, San Bernardino

Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services, Watsonville

Loaves Fishes & Computers, Inc., Salinas

Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, Mission Hill

Resource for Education Advocacy Communication and Housing, Santa Fe Springs

Florida

Seniors In Service of Tampa Bay, Inc., Tampa

Georgia

Georgia Extension 4-H Foundation, Inc., Athens

Hawaii

Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, Hilo

Hawaii State Rural Health Association, Hilo

Kentucky

Louisville Metro Housing Authority Development Corp.

Louisville Urban League

Massachusetts

Elder Services of Worcester Area, Inc., Worcester

MAB Community Services, Inc., Brookline

Missouri

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, Kansas City

St. Louis Arc, Inc., St. Louis

The LaunchCode Foundation, St. Louis

Urban League of Greater Kansas City

Montana

Code Girls United, Kalispell

New York

First Corinthian Baptist Community Development Corporation, New York

Hispanic Federation, Inc., New York

Interfaith Works of Central New York, Inc., Syracuse

Northern Manhattan Improvement Corp., New York

The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc., Buffalo

The YWCA of Brooklyn, Inc., Brooklyn

Westcott Community Center, Inc., Syracuse

North Carolina

Adult Center for Enrichment, Inc., Greensboro

E2D, Inc., Davidson

HUBZone Technology Initiative, Inc., Henderson

INTech Camp for Girls, Charlotte

Kramden Institute, Inc., Durham

Ohio

Ashbury Community Services, Inc., Cleveland

Central Community House of Columbus, Inc., Columbus

Collinwood and Nottingham Village Development Corporation, Cleveland

Homeless Hands of Zanesville

Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio, Inc., Columbus

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati

South Carolina

Communities In Schools of South Carolina, N. Charleston

Palmetto Care Connections, Bamberg

Tennessee

Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, Knoxville

Virginia

LGBT Technology Institute, Staunton

Washington, D.C

EveryoneOn

LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.

OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates

Wisconsin

Digital Bridge, Inc., Milwaukee

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Wyoming

Wyoming State Museum Volunteers, Inc., Cheyenne

Other Charter philanthropic programs include Spectrum Scholars, a scholarship for under-represented college juniors in financial need; Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which supports Charter employees’ local volunteer activities; and the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which supports small and minority-owned businesses whose goods and services help meet core needs in financially underserved communities within the company’s footprint.