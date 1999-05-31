Charter, Adelphia Lead Market Consolidation

Big-market consolidation appears to be the driver behind

another series of deals last week by three top MSOs.

Charter Communications continued its months-long shopping

spree, agreeing to buy Falcon Communications Inc. for about $3.6 billion in cash, stock

and assumed debt, or about $3,600 per subscriber.

And Adelphia Communications Corp. and Comcast Corp. went

the cashless route in their consolidation efforts, swapping systems with a total of more

than 900,000 subscribers.

Although the deals are different, they have one thing in

common: Los Angeles.

There are currently about 2 million subscribers in that

market. After the swap with Comcast, Adelphia -- which had no Los Angeles presence before

this year -- will have about 1.1 million customers in the city and surrounding areas. And

Charter will bulk up to about 560,000 subscribers there.

Charter will pick up more than 1 million subscribers from

Falcon. Coupled with a separate deal last week for Fanch Communications Inc. -- with

547,000 customers in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan, for an estimated $2 billion

-- Charter will firmly position itself as the No. 4 MSO in the nation, with roughly 5.5

million subscribers, when various deals close.

Perhaps equally important, Charter -- which is owned by

billionaire Paul Allen -- will move to the No. 2 spot in Los Angeles, picking up about

100,000 Falcon subscribers in that area. And the company is expected to go after even

more.

Los Angeles has long been coveted among major MSOs as one

of the few remaining fragmented metropolitan areas. But Charter is not alone in its quest

to consolidate the area.

On the same day Charter landed Falcon, Adelphia engineered

a swap with Comcast that will give it the lion's share of Los Angeles.

Comcast had about 330,000 subscribers in Southern

California, including around 100,000 owned by its Jones Intercable Inc. subsidiary.

Coupled with systems from Century Communications Corp. -- which Adelphia dealt for in

March -- Adelphia will become the largest MSO in Los Angeles, with 1.1 million

subscribers.

The Comcast deal involved Adelphia swapping 440,000

subscribers -- mainly in Philadelphia and New Jersey -- in exchange for 460,000 customers

in Los Angeles and Florida.

As a result, Comcast will become the largest MSO in

Philadelphia -- its base of operations -- with roughly 80 percent of that market,

including upcoming management of Lenfest Communications Inc.'s systems for full owner

AT&T Corp.

The New Jersey systems also bolster Comcast's

mid-Atlantic supercluster of 4 million subscribers.

Adelphia and Charter now look to be the leading candidates

to accelerate the consolidation moves that have finally reached the historically

fragmented Los Angeles market.

Other players there include MediaOne Group Inc., which has

500,000 subscribers in the area; Cox Communications Inc., with 255,000 customers in nearby

Orange County; and Time Warner Cable, which has about 341,000 subscribers in the Los

Angeles area.

SG Cowen Securities Corp. cable analyst Gary Farber said

operators smaller than Charter were unlikely to overtake Allen's MSO. Instead, it

seems likely that smaller operators in the Los Angeles market would look to swap those

systems for ones in other markets -- a la Comcast.

"This could be the catalyst to make the [Los Angeles]

market liquid for swaps," Farber added.

There is still the specter of AT&T Corp.'s

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services (formerly Tele-Communications Inc.), which will

be about as large as Charter in Los Angeles, and which could make its own play to

consolidate the market after its pending merger with MediaOne closes next year.

Farber speculated that AT&T Broadband might stand pat

-- not selling out, but not buying more. That would leave Charter and Adelphia as

the likely combatants for Los Angeles.

Adelphia executive vice president Michael Rigas said that

although he believes the Comcast swaps will make Adelphia the largest operator in Los

Angeles, his company hasn't been thinking of further consolidating the area.

"At this point, there is nothing under

consideration," he said. "I can't say we've given it a lot of

thought."

But the idea of consolidating has at least crossed Falcon

chairman Marc Nathanson's mind.

"I think Charter would like to expand in Los Angeles,

and I would like to help them," Nathanson said. "But that's not the only

market. Paul Allen has a vision that midsized towns will be the best for Internet service.

I share that vision."

Falcon has systems in 27 states, including Oregon and

Washington, as well as the Midwest and Southeast. Nathanson said Falcon had targeted

smaller markets -- its systems average about 5,800 subscribers per headend -- which are a

big part of Allen's "Wired World" vision of the Internet future.

But the Falcon systems need costly upgrades, which would

run around $600 million. Nathanson said the company had planned to spend about $190

million this year to upgrade some of its systems to 750-megahertz, two-way capability.

He added that about 25 percent of Falcon's cable

properties are at 750 MHz, with the average channel capacity at about 45 channels. Around

one-dozen of those systems have channel capacities of between 25 and 35 each.

Nathanson said the upgrades have been moving forward, and

they will be accelerated as a result of the Charter acquisition. "[Paul] Allen wants

to do it faster," he added, "as fast as possible. Money is no object, and

leverage is not a problem."

Falcon brings something that Charter lacked: a telephony

agreement with AT&T. The MSO -- which is 46 percent-owned by AT&T -- agreed to the

telephony deal last year. "The AT&T telephony agreement will be transferred

over" as part of the sale, Nathanson said. "There may be some further

negotiation that has to be done by [Charter president] Jerry Kent."

Nathanson said Falcon hadn't expected to be able to

provide telephony over its systems until next year. The ownership change could delay the

launch even more, he added.

Falcon had been readying an initial public offering when

Charter CEO Jerald Kent stepped in, Nathanson said.

Falcon had already picked underwriters, and it was

preparing to file May 17 for the IPO, which it hoped would raise about $300 million, when

Kent called.

"He said, 'I hear you're going public. What

would it take to buy the whole company?'" Nathanson said. "They made an

offer at 16 times [cash flow]."

At that point, Nathanson took the offer to AT&T, which

consented.

Nathanson will become nonexecutive vice chairman of

Charter, and he will play a role in the company, although not a day-to-day one.

He added that he would split his time between Charter and

his newly appointed position as chairman of the U.S. International Broadcasting Agency, a

federal agency responsible for all U.S. nonmilitary broadcasting including Voice of

America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio/TV Marti and Radio Free Asia.