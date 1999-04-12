CHART: Cables Biggest Gainers in the Past Year
Cable's Biggest Gainers in the Past Year
Network % Gain Homes Gained
Travel Channel 54% 10.3M
TV Land 41% 10.6M
HGTV 29% 11.7M
Fox News 29% 8.7M
Animal Planet 27% 10.2M
Food Network 24% 7.5M
Disney Channel 23% 8.4M
MSNBC 22% 8.8M
Bravo 20% 6.2M
Comedy Central 19% 9.1M
Source: Nielsen Media Research data, covering April 1998 through April 1999, suppliedby Discovery Networks U.S.
