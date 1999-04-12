Trending

CHART: Cables Biggest Gainers in the Past Year

Cable's Biggest Gainers in the Past Year

Network % Gain Homes Gained

Travel Channel 54% 10.3M

TV Land 41% 10.6M

HGTV 29% 11.7M

Fox News 29% 8.7M

Animal Planet 27% 10.2M

Food Network 24% 7.5M

Disney Channel 23% 8.4M

MSNBC 22% 8.8M

Bravo 20% 6.2M

Comedy Central 19% 9.1M

Source: Nielsen Media Research data, covering April 1998 through April 1999, suppliedby Discovery Networks U.S.