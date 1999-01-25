CHART: Basic-Cable-Network Primetime Ratings, Jan. 11 to 17, 1999

For the second week in a row, Fox News Channel outgunnedrival news network MSNBC in the weekly primetime ratings race, according to Nielsen MediaResearch. FNC averaged a 0.7 for the week of Jan. 11, compared with MSNBC's 0.4, andit delivered an average of 52,000 more homes.

Powered by wrestling, USA Network won the week with a 2.5,followed by Turner Network Television at 2.4. Lifetime Television was a strong third at2.1, as its films -- Blind Faith and Hit&Run -- averageda 3.2 and a 3.0, respectively.

Eight of the top nine shows for the week -- including thefirst six -- were wrestling on USA, TNT and TBS Superstation.