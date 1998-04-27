Chao Vows Fresh Voice at USA

In a world of copycat TV programming, Stephen Chao is a

maverick who thinks outside of the box and who's not afraid to take risks that raise

eyebrows -- industry observers all agreed on that.

But while Chao's admirers said he's the perfect

executive to forge an identity for USA Network, where he's the new president of

programming and marketing, his detractors worried that Chao -- who created so-called

tabloid TV -- will use sensational programming, targeted at the lowest common denominator

of the audience, to create a buzz about USA

The man who was Barry Diller's hand-picked choice and

who helped to craft the Fox Network's edgy persona said last week that he

doesn't have a game plan yet, other than to create programming "that will offer

original voices, fresh voices for the viewer."

Chao, who spent time in USA's New York headquarters

last week, has his work cut out for him: sharpening USA's focus. In a Solomon-like

act, USA Networks Inc. chairman Barry Diller last week created a co-presidency at the

company's cable networks, USA and Sci-Fi Channel. He named Chao, whom he worked with

at Fox, to his new title. And in a bid to maintain a sense of continuity and internal

goodwill, he promoted 16-year USA veteran Stephen Brenner to the slot of president of

operations, overseeing ad sales, affiliate relations, finance and administration.

Chao noted that Diller was known for encouraging

programming innovation.

"I don't have an agenda coming in," he said.

"I hope to have one in a month. I just have to see what's there -- go from the

basement to the top to see what's in inventory. But I see the beginning of some very

interesting movement at USA, with shows like La Femme Nikita."

Essentially, Chao and Brenner will be assuming the duties

of Kay Koplovitz, the outgoing founder and chairman of USA Networks, who will leave in

June. The heads of programming at USA and Sci-Fi -- Rod Perth and Barry Schulman,

respectively -- as well as senior vice president of marketing Andy Besch will now report

to Chao, who was fired in 1992 by then-boss Rupert Murdoch for having a male stripper

perform at a News Corp. presentation.

Last week, at a press briefing in New York, Koplovitz and

Brenner insisted that it will take some time -- at least a year -- for Chao, who created

such reality-based shows as America's Most Wanted, Cops and Studs,

to make his mark on USA's program schedule.

Brenner pointed out that USA, which is repositioning to

target the younger, 18- to 49-year-old demographic, has programming commitments in place

than span several years.

"You can't just flip a switch and change the bulk

of your programming," Brenner said. "We're pretty well-set ... I don't

think that you'll see a radically different USA Network."

When asked if USA's programming will undergo an

"evolution or revolution" under his tenure, Chao said, "I hope that

there's no revolution."

Chao said he has asked both Perth and Besch to stay on.

"I'm considering every option and trying to be thoughtful and, at the same time,

supportive of the priorities that we have in front of us," Perth said.

Chao, who has led his own production company, Stephen Chao

Inc., since 1993, has vehement fans.

"He's unconventional, but there's a method

to his madness," said Mark Itkin, senior vice president at William Morris Agency.

"He'll create signature shows to create an identity for USA."

Brian Graden, executive vice president of programming at

MTV: Music Television, worked for Chao, a fellow Harvard MBA, at Fox in the 1980s.

"He was my No. 1 mentor and my first boss,"

Graden said. "I thrived under him. He's attracted to big lightning-rod ideas

that represent true innovation."

Graden predicted that Chao will "make adventurous

[programming] choices to help brand the network [USA], and not just to get ratings."

But some industry observers wondered how far Chao will push

the envelope at USA.

TV Guide television critic Matt Roush had some qualms

about how far Chao and Diller will go "to make noise" for USA.

"Will USA become the Fox network of cable?" Roush

wondered.

Chao denied that he plans to repeat his Fox strategy at

USA.

"It would not interest me to do the same thing,"

he said. "I don't want to do another Cops or America's Most

Wanted, not in a million years. I'd rather become a Buddhist monk in Tibet."

Cable operators are waiting to see what happens.

"One of the challenges with USA Network is that it has

an amorphous image in the market," said Jerry McKenna, Cable One's vice

president of strategic marketing. "My concern is that normally, when a lot of money

is spent on original programming, operators are getting forced to pay significant rate

increases. I hope that Chao can create a clear image for the network and do it at a

reasonable cost."

For her part, Koplovitz said, she would consider taking a

job outside of cable, but she would want an equity stake in whatever company she went to.

"I've gotten hundreds of calls from people with

opportunities and investments," she said.