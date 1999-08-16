CFO David Dill Leaves WorldGate

WorldGate Communications Inc. chief financial officer David

Dill has resigned his position with the company to join Commerx Inc., a Chicago-based

electronic-commerce firm.

WorldGate, based in Trevose, Pa., said it has initiated an

executive search for Dill's replacement.

"David originally joined the company in April 1996 to

assist in securing start-up funding and eventually taking the company public; he has been

instrumental in that regard," WorldGate chairman and CEO Hal Krisbergh said in a

prepared statement. "We wish him the very best in his new endeavors."

Dill will continue to be available as a resource to

WorldGate as a member of the financial-advisory committee being set up to assist the

company with long-term financial planning. In the interim, Dill's responsibilities

have been assigned to other financial-management personnel within the company.

WorldGate raised about $105 million in its initial public offering April 15. The

company -- which provides Internet service over the television set --said it has reached

agreements with several domestic and international cable operators representing about 2.3

million subscribers, including Charter Communications. The company said in its IPO

prospectus that its system is also in various stages of testing by cable operators with

systems serving about 29 million subscribers.

Traded on the National Association of Securities Dealers

Automated Quotation system, WorldGate stock closed at $29 per share Aug. 10, down $1.25.