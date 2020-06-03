CES 2021 Plans for In-Person Conference

CES 2021 has every intention to take place under the neon lights of Las Vegas once again, according to an announcement from the Consumer Technology Association.

While CTA plans to hold its annual tech event in-person at the Las Vegas Convention Center, it acknowledges the considerations that all involved will make as to whether to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic. As such, CTA has announced a number of show plans both for programming and general operations.

CES 2021 is expected to have a wider digital reach, including more live-streamed content, as well as other digital and virtual opportunities, per CTA. Exhibitors will also be able to share their products and demonstrations both physically and digitally.

On the safety side, CTA said it is working with the Las Vegas community, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitation Authority and hotel venues as they develop and implement their re-opening plans. CTA says it is also collaborating with event industry associations to develop best practices, as well as following the recommendations of public health experts and standards set by the federal, state and local governments.

A slew of safety details were included in CTA’s announcement, including:

“These measures are just a sampling of what we plan for CES 2021,” the announcement reads. “The meetings world is developing and implementing best practices, and we will assess and evaluate the latest solutions in the coming months. We will continue to work with our venues in Las Vegas, update our plans and share them with you.”

Industry conferences scheduled for 2020 have already had to alter their plans because of COVID-19. The NAB Show in Las Vegas was cancelled and instead went virtual. IBC 2020 also cancelled its physical show in Amsterdam and plans to go virtual.

This story was originally published in Next TV sibling publication TV Technology.