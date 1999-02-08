Century Saves Subscribers With Free Screen-Saver

Century Communications Corp. and Comedy Central teamed up

recently to give targeted subscribers a cobranded computer screen-saver.

The specially designed premium was created to aid Century's

customer-retention efforts and to drive appointment viewing to Comedy Central.

According to Rebecca DiPanni, basic-product manager at

Century, the campaign serves as a test for what could be many micro-targeted promotions in

the future.

"You can't be all things to all people," DiPanni

said. "As the number of networks increases, cutting through the clutter isn't good

enough -- you have to cut through the clutter on target."

Comedy Central targeted more than 1,500 Century subscribers

who had visited the network's Web site and registered for an online game. The two

companies sent e-mails to those targeted subscribers containing the Internet address where

they could download the screen-saver software.

With its dancing South Park characters and Century's

digital spokeswoman, "Wendy Wire," featured prominently, the interactive

screen-saver acts as a constant reminder of Comedy Central and Century, said Steve Males,

Comedy's vice president of affiliate marketing.

And when the screen-saver's computer is connected to the

Internet, it is automatically updated with timely information on Comedy Central's

programming lineup, along with modules featuring South Park, The Daily Show with

Jon Stewart and Win Ben Stein's Money.

Within days of the e-mail test, Century and Comedy Central

had already received thank-you replies via e-mail. After the test plays out, both

companies will offer a version of the screen-saver to additional subscribers through their

own Web sites.

DiPanni said the MSO has also considered creating a CD-ROM

of the screen-saver if there's enough demand from customers who are unable to download the

software off the Internet.

Century has collected e-mail addresses from other

subscribers in a variety of ways, DiPanni said. But the operator wanted to offer Comedy

Central fans something that they were sure to appreciate.

"If this test is successful, we can do other

niche-targeted promotions," DiPanni said, adding, "I would always partner with

networks. Everything has to tie back to the programming, because that's the business we're

in."