CEMA Readies Antenna Maps for Dealers

Members of an industry-wide antenna coalition met in

Nashville, Tenn., recently to update direct-broadcast satellite dealers about a new

mapping program designed to help sell off-air antennas.

Endorsed by the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

Association, the coalition is creating computer-generated maps that direct consumers to

the best type of off-air antenna, based on where they live. Color-coded maps will be

broken up into neighborhood blocks as small as 1,000 square feet. Colors matching the

designated areas will adorn product packaging, directing consumers to the best antenna for

their situation.

Carl Wegener, senior vice president of dealer marketing for

U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, is credited with initiating the project last year. USSB

started the effort in an attempt to help solve the local-channel problem for potential DBS

customers who were afraid they would lose access to their favorite local and network

shows.

"A proper antenna on a house with DBS provides a

better choice than what cable has to offer today," Wegener said.

Wegener said he's tested the maps at a local retailer

with successful results. "The customer was able to make an antenna decision in less

than two minutes," he said.

The timing of the mapping program coincides with the launch

of the first digital broadcast television stations this fall. According to Amy Hill, staff

director of communications for CEMA, the antenna maps will be distributed starting this

October to retailers within the first 10 digital television launch markets. CEMA plans to

deliver maps to 211 markets across the country by the first quarter of next year.

Wegener said the maps being printed today are also designed

to make antenna recommendations in the digital broadcast age. "We won't need two

maps for analog and digital," he said.

Hill said CEMA had not yet determined whether it will

charge retailers a fee for the maps. If so, the fee would be nominal, to help defray

printing costs.

"Our goal is to encourage retailers to use the maps,

not to discourage them," Hill added.

The maps will be backed by a spiral-bound kit for retailers

with tips on how to answer consumer questions about off-air antennas, as well as technical

specifications on each off-air antenna for professional installers.

Over a dozen antenna manufacturers have agreed to test

their products against the new CEMA standards.

"It's not very often when you're able to get

tenacious competitors to agree on something like this," Wegener said.

CEMA plans to print about 50,000 DMA maps and make them

available to 30,000 stores. Some retailers may need multiple maps if they attract

customers from more than one market, Hill said. Others may want separate maps for the DBS

and the HDTV departments.

"This is really an enormous undertaking," Hill

said. Maps for each market take into account local terrain, buildings, distance from the

broadcast tower and other factors that could affect reception quality.

But as complex as the program was from an engineering and

marketing perspective, it was designed to be a no-brainer for consumers.

"The only thing consumers need to know is where they

live," said Hill, "and they can walk out of the store with the off-air antenna

they need."

Satellite dealers may ask their customers a few follow-up

questions about their immediate surroundings. If a home owner has aluminum siding, for

example, an outdoor antenna may work better than an indoor model.

The "very, very small" number of pockets across

the country where a broadcast signal can't be received with any type of antenna will

be marked in white on the maps, said Hill.

Still, the maps are not meant to solve the white area issue

currently under debate between broadcasters and signal retransmitters like PrimeTime 24,

USSB said in Nashville.

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Satellite

Broadcasting & Communications Association played key roles in the antenna coalition.