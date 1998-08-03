CBS Eyes Steady Cable Course

While most broadcast giants are scrambling to diversify and

expand even deeper into cable, CBS Corp.'s long-term strategy is to cut its losses

and hold steady: Hence, its joint-venture deal last week with Discovery Communications

Inc. for CBS Eye on People.

CBS and DCI have signed a letter of intent in which DCI

will get a 50 percent stake in Eye on People and take over management of the stalled

network, which launched in March 1997. DCI's mandate is to jump-start distribution

for the network, which will be renamed Eye on People.

CBS also confirmed last week that it is looking for a

similar partner for its Spanish-language network, CBS TeleNoticias.

CBS officials insisted that the Eye on People deal and the

same plan for TeleNoticias doesn't mean that their company is retreating from the

cable business.

CBS still has a substantial cable portfolio: The Nashville

Network and Country Music Television, purchased for $1.5 billion; Wisconsin Sports

Service; Midwest Sports Channel; and 70 percent of Home Team Sports.

"As a group, we do well over half a billion dollars in

sales," CBS Cable president Don Mitzner said. "We are committed to grow and to

put resources in TNN and CMT ... We're not liquidating here: We're just

reorganizing."

Yet once again, CBS has faltered in trying to launch a

cable network from scratch.

"They have a lack of desire to develop a cable

core," one top cable executive said, adding that CBS' "bad strategy on

cable" was perfectly illustrated in late 1993, when the "Tiffany Network"

tried to hold out for cash for retransmission consent from TV stations.

In contrast, other broadcasters successfully used

retransmission consent as a bargaining chip to launch new cable networks; ABC Inc.'s

ESPN2, NBC's America's Talking (now MSNBC) and Fox's FX.

From the get-go, top CBS corporate officials sent out an

ambivalent message about their commitment to Eye on People by publicly expressing concern

about the start-up's red ink and its lagging distribution, which is now at 11 million

homes.

CBS president Mel Karmazin's rise to top management

and his emphasis on increasing cash flow don't bode well for any future aggressive

moves into cable. Some feel that Karmazin might be preparing the company, or the CBS

network, for sale.

In contrast, more than ever, broadcasters from NBC to The

Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. -- the parents of ABC and Fox, respectively -- have been

boldly moving to secure additional cable shelf space and cable alliances, looking for ways

to hedge their bets as the broadcast-network business nose-dives.

Even programmer DCI -- which is part-owned by

Tele-Communications Inc.'s Liberty Media Group unit -- is in a superheated expansion

mode: DCI launched Discovery Wings and Discovery Health last week; The Travel Channel came

into its stable last year; it is managing BBC America; and it made a run at Courtroom

Television Network.

"Cable is not CBS' first priority," said Tom

Wolzien, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. "They have a lot of other

things that they have to fix first. They're trying to clean their balance

sheet."

Added analyst Niraj Gupta of Schroder & Co., "Mel

Karmazin's focus is on having the best radio, TV-station and outdoor-advertising

broadcast company."

In fact, Wall Street, which believed that CBS was ready to

pull the plug on Eye on People, put its imprimatur on the DCI deal, happy that CBS is

taking a cash-flow drain off its books. CBS has suffered "significant" losses on

Eye on People, Mitzner said, reportedly pouring between $50 million and $70 million into

it to date -- a figure that DCI has pledged to match.

"[CBS'] strategy is to cut their losses, and

they're building an asset," said Jessica Reif Cohen, an analyst with Merrill

Lynch & Co.

Jedd Palmer, MediaOne's senior vice president of

programming, also welcomed the deal.

"It's a great move by both companies that will

result in a better channel," he said. "Discovery has got just a dynamite sales

force."

DCI's ties to Liberty should help to boost the

network's distribution on TCI systems. But some operators have expressed concern

about whether network affiliate-sales teams are being stretched too thin as programmers

launch more and more networks.

DCI has already started to address that issue. Bill

Goodwyn, senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for Discovery Networks

U.S., has created a dedicated sales group for DCI's six "Showcase

Networks," or digital networks.

The other DCI networks -- including core analog services

Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, Animal Planet and Travel -- are handled by the

rest of the affiliate-sales team.

"One rep doesn't have the mental capacity to

remember the programming styles of 10 channels," Goodwyn said. "And digital

networks involve a different kind of sell. Digital promotion is so different [than that

for an analog network]."

CBS approached DCI about Eye on People three weeks ago.

Ironically, a decade ago, DCI chairman John Hendricks discussed creating a network focused

on people and personalities with CBS, according to Discovery Networks U.S. president

Johnathan Rodgers -- himself a 20-year CBS veteran.

Rodgers said DCI doesn't plan to change Eye on

People's format, which he called a perfect fit for DCI's stable of nonfiction

networks.

Geoffrey Darby will remain president of Eye on People.

Rodgers' goal is for the network to reach breakeven in

three to five years.

Said Mitzner, "Anywhere north of 30 million

[subscribers] would be a roaring success."

CBS won't launch another analog service, and Mitzner

said it has looked at digital.

"There are few things on the drawing board," he

said, "but economically, it's a losing proposition [to launch a digital network]

to just put a placeholder on. We're not in that game right now."

CBS would consider investing in cable networks that are

making money or close to making money, but none is for sale, Mitzner added.

Instead, CBS is pumping up its investment in original

programming for CMT, Mitzner noted, trying to differentiate itself as more than a

music-video service as it faces competition from Jones International Inc.'s Great

American Country. Among that CMT original programming is a two-hour special on Shania

Twain, a live concert series and a new series called CMT Hit Trip.