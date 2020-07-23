CBRS Auction Blows By Spectrum Reserve Price

After round one of the FCC's first auction of flexible (CBRS) licenses for midband spectrum, gross proceeds were $357,344,200, which already met, and in fact blew by, the aggregate reserve price set for the spectrum in the auction, which was $107,991,840 net of bidding credits.

FCC Launches First 5G Mid-Band Auction

The FCC is auctioning 70 MHz worth of county-based Priority Access Licenses (PALs) (a whopping 22,631 of them) in the 3550-3650 MHz 93.5 GHz) band.

Following the first round, there were 1,439 counties where there was more demand than supply, 60 where it was equal, and 1,734 where demand was still less than supply.

The FCC voted 3-1 along party lines Oct. 23, 2018, to change the rules on licenses for the 3.5 GHz (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band to make it more attractive for providers of 5G, which includes cable ops looking to up their mobile broadband game. The change was billed as a way to spur investment in the band and promote more efficient use, including for 5G.