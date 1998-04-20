CBIS Will Provide DBS-Telco Billing

Cincinnati -- Cincinnati Bell Information Systems will

provide the billing and subscriber-management services for the Bell Atlantic-Corp.-DirecTv

Inc. partnership.

The telco will market the direct-broadcast satellite

service, with a launch scheduled in two markets this summer. Bell Atlantic signed a

five-year contract with CBIS to use Wizard billing software, developed by Wiztec Solutions

Ltd. CBIS has the North American rights to market Wizard. This will be CBIS' first

major deployment of the software.