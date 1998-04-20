CBIS Will Provide DBS-Telco Billing
By Staff
Cincinnati -- Cincinnati Bell Information Systems will
provide the billing and subscriber-management services for the Bell Atlantic-Corp.-DirecTv
Inc. partnership.
The telco will market the direct-broadcast satellite
service, with a launch scheduled in two markets this summer. Bell Atlantic signed a
five-year contract with CBIS to use Wizard billing software, developed by Wiztec Solutions
Ltd. CBIS has the North American rights to market Wizard. This will be CBIS' first
major deployment of the software.
