CATA Execs Find New Cable Posts

Fairfax, Va. -- Two top staff members of the Cable

Telecommunications Association (CATA) have found new jobs at other cable-industry trade

associations ahead of CATA's permanent shutdown June 30.

CATA executive vice president Jim Ewalt accepted an offer

to join the National Cable Television Association as a member of its legal department.

And CATA vice president of communications Anne Cowan will

move to the same post at the Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing

(CTAM), CATA said last week.

Ewalt plans to stay with CATA until its doors close June

30, and he will start at the NCTA July 1. He has been with CATA for 12 years, but he

worked for the NCTA before that.

Cowan joins CTAM April 19, in time to help prepare for the

organization's annual summit in San Francisco in July.

Cowan replaces former CTAM vice president of communications

M.C. Antil, who left the association earlier this month.

"Jim's move to the NCTA and Anne's continued role in

the industry were two of my primary goals, and they were necessary for the success of this

consolidation," CATA president Steve Effros said in a prepared statement, alluding to

the NCTA taking over CATA's role of representing small cable operators.