Cartoon Unveils Three More Original Series

New York -- Coming off a strong 1998, Cartoon Network is

planning several programming and marketing moves to help continue its momentum into 1999.

The network, which has 55.3 million subscribers, will

expand its lineup of original programming with the launch of three new half-hour animated

series this year. Those are: Courage the Cowardly Dog; Mike, Lu and Og; and I

Am Weasel, said Rob Sorcher, executive vice president of Cartoon, at a briefing on the

new lineup here last week.

In addition, the network has ordered more than 75 new

episodes of such signature original series as Johnny Bravo; The Powerpuff Girls;

Dexter's Laboratory; Cow and Chicken; Ed, Edd and Eddy; and Space

Ghost, Sorcher said.

Cartoon will also boost its acquired programming lineup.

The network has retained the exclusive cable-network rights to the Looney Tunes

cartoon library, as well as to 102 episodes of Steven Spielberg Presents Tiny Toon

Adventures, he added.

The network is hoping that the programming changes will

help it to continue its impressive 1998 ratings and reach growth.

The network increased its total-day household delivery by

28 percent compared with 1997, making it the fastest-growing ad-supported network for the

year. Also, Cartoon boosted its ratings for kids aged six to 11 by 39 percent, said Joe

Uva, president of entertainment sales and marketing for Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc.

Overall, the network increased its ratings by 15 percent,

to a 1.5, according to Nielsen Media Research figures.

The ratings increase was paced by the strong performance of

the network's Cartoon Theatre series, as well as the premiere of ThePowerpuff

Girls, which, at a 2.1, posted the highest rating ever for the premiere of a Cartoon

original, the network said.

Sorcher said the company will continue to use its signature

cartoon characters and series to further promote the Cartoon brand in a number of

marketing ads and retail tie-in promotions throughout the year.

Ted Turner, chairman of Time Warner Inc., Cartoon's

parent company, said he was encouraged with the progress of the seven-year-old network,

which is battling for the lion's share of children viewers in a crowded marketplace

that includes kids'-programming powerhouse Nickelodeon.

"I couldn't be prouder," said Turner, who

founded the network in 1992.