Cartoon Kicks Off Kids Upfront

Cartoon Network, the perennial runner-up to Nickelodeon,

may be able to notch above-average ad-sales gains in another otherwise lackluster

1999-2000 cable kids' upfront marketplace, some cable ad executives said last week.

One prejudiced source was Cartoon's Karl

Kuechenmeister, senior vice president of kids' sales at Turner Broadcasting Sales

Inc., who said, "There's room for [ad-sales] growth on Cartoon, based on

audience growth -- up 39 percent" in total-day delivery for kids six to 11.

In other Nielsen Media Research data cited by Turner

executives at its upfront, Cartoon scored its highest primetime household rating yet in

1998 -- a 1.5. Nickelodeon posted a 2.0.

Cartoon's pitch to ad-agency buyers Jan. 19 again

kicked off the official kids' upfront season. Fox Family Channel's presentation

is due Feb. 8, and Nick's Feb. 11.

Cable's "kidvid" upfront (excluding

broadcast) approached $450 million last year, up from $365 million in 1997-98, industry

sources estimated. Nick accounted for $300 million of that amount (up from $250 million),

Turner $100 million (unchanged) and Fox Family in the $30 million to $40 million range

Although he anticipated a "flat" year in terms of

overall sales and pricing, Kuechenmeister felt that Cartoon's ratings gains would

enable it to show the most growth in the cable upfront.

Nickelodeon may hold its own in sales, but it isn't

scoring the kind of ratings growth that it used to, he claimed.

Nick officials countered that in the fourth quarter, its

total-day share was on a par with the previous year, and its primetime ratings among kids

two to 11 rose 30 percent.

An accurate Nick sales projection is difficult, since

it's unclear how many of Nick's multiyear deals are now up for renewal. Since

1995, Nick has been locking in two- and three-year deals.

Nick executives did not return calls seeking comment.

Indeed, a slight slippage since last fall in overall

persons-using-television ratings among kids two to 11 is expected to be factored into

buyers' and sellers' bargaining sessions.

A year ago, the newly revamped Fox Family shook things up

by flooding the kids' marketplace with inventory. Since Fox Family's ratings

didn't match projections, Kuechenmeister and some buyers doubted that it would be as

big a factor this year. Some, in fact, questioned whether it could attain its 1998-99

sales level.

A Fox Family spokesman said Rick Sirvaitis, the

network's president of ad sales, feels that it's too soon to discuss sales

outlook and strategy.

Jon Mandel, co-managing director of Grey Worldwide's

MediaCom media arm and the biggest kids' buyer, said, "It's way too early

[to offer a projection on the market] because we're not going to do it until

springtime - If you were to do it now, you wouldn't have any clue what you were

doing. Anybody that gives you an early reading [now] is just posturing."