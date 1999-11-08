Cartoon Adds Two Shows on Friday

Cartoon Network is set to extend its Friday-night

original-program block this week with the debut of two new shows, Mike, Lu & Og and

Courage the Cowardly Dog.

The two new animated series have already won a timely seal

of approval from TV Guide, which just put both on its list of "Top 10 New

Kids' Shows."

Cartoon's original "Cartoon Cartoon Fridays"

block -- which kicked off this summer in primetime -- will serve as the launching pad for

the new programming.

With the additions Friday (Nov. 12) -- along with the

dropping of animation showcase What a Cartoon -- that block will now be four hours

long instead of three-and-a-half, airing from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"We knew we needed a critical mass of originals to put

together a program block," Cartoon senior vice president of programming and

production Mike Lazzo said. "This summer, we hit that mass."

New original Mike, Lu & Og --about a

sophisticated New York girl who goes to a native island as an exchange student -- was

created and directed by Rugrats veteran Chuck Swenson and several Russian

animators. It will air at 8 p.m. Fridays.

Courage,about a dog who defends his owners from

supernatural threats, was created, written and directed by John Dilworth. It will air

Fridays at 9 p.m.

The two shows mark the seventh and eighth original series

Cartoon has developed and put on the air, and so far, none has been canceled. That

outstanding batting average is due to the careful development process the network has for

its original programming.

Several years ago, the channel did 48 seven-minute cartoon

shorts, which it aired and also tested with focus groups. "We knew early on which

were working," Lazzo said.

Based on that, Cartoon developed series Cow and Chicken,

Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, The Powerpuff Girls, Ed,

Edd n Eddy and I Am Weasel -- and, most recently, Mike, Lu & Og and Courage.

"Now they are all on primetime Friday night,"

Lazzo said. "We feel we have a great vertical block."

TV Guide described Mike, Lu & Og as "a

ravishingly original, totally charming cartoon." The magazinecautioned that Courage

is really scary, "but older kids who like a good scare will find it exhilarating

and funny." Courage, in fact, is rated "TV-Y7," or recommended for

kids over seven, because Cartoon considers it a little frightening for smaller children.

TV Guide also gave a thumbs-up in its top 10 list to

Nickelodeon's animated Little Bill, calling it an "artistically splendid

offering." Nick has ordered 26 episodes of Little Bill, which debuts Nov. 28

at 8 p.m. That series is based on comedian Bill Cosby's children's books, and he

is the creator and executive producer of the series.

Nick originally planned to air Little Bill -- which

istold from the point of view of a five-year-old boy -- during its "Nick

Jr." preschool block, which airs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Nick Jr. vice

president and Little Bill co-executive producer Janice Burgess. But the decision

was made to move it to primetime.

"The feeling was that Little Bill had the

potential to have very broad appeal," Burgess said. "This was an opportunity to

give the show a wider audience."

She added that Cosby is very involved with the show.

"The character is close to his heart and close to who he was as a child,"

Burgess said.

In terms of ratings, Cartoon's originals have always

been its best performers, Lazzo said. In fact, October ratings for the Cartoon Cartoon

Friday time slot were up 20 percent over October 1998 to a 1.8, according to Nielsen Media

Research data. And ratings for kids six through 11 were up 40 percent to a 3.5.

Lazzo added that Cartoon now has 10 to 12 new pilot shorts

in production as potential new series.