Canal Plus, News Corp. Seen Eyeing Stream

A hostile takeover bid by Italian computing and

telecommunications firm Olivetti SpA for national telco Telecom Italia SpA is further

complicating a solution for TI's troubled pay TV platform, Stream. But the service is

attracting potential suitors.

France's Canal Plus S.A. said it is launching a bid to

buy out Stream's 90,000 satellite-subscriber base. Under that deal, it would also

supply Stream's 70,000 cable subscribers with programming from Telepiú, the Italian

direct-to-home service that it partially owns.

At the same time, the Italian press is reporting that News

Corp. Europe -- headed by former state broadcaster RAI president Letizia Moratti -- has

taken a renewed interest in Stream.

And Italian film producer Vittorio Cecchi Gori, who also

owns two terrestrial TV networks, is still trying to put together a new consortium to save

Stream that could include Warner Bros. Television.

Stream, which has racked up costs of $700 million, has been

on the rocks since RAI decided to invest in Telepiú rather than in Stream. News Corp.

Europe also pulled out of a provisional deal to take a stake in Stream following the

imposition of antitrust limits on the soccer rights it that wanted.

TI president Franco Bernabè has said that he expects to

make an announcement about Stream's future soon. Analysts believe that a deal will

most likely be made with Canal Plus or with News Corp.

Potential suitors are nervous about Stream's ability

to compete against strongly backed Telepiú, which is far ahead, with 1.4 million

subscribers.

Canal Plus hopes that European antitrust authorities will

not block its bid for Stream's satellite subscribers. It's also inviting Stream

to take a minority stake in Telepiú, through part of the 45 percent that's going to

RAI.

But the prospect of a Canal Plus deal with Stream could

create a new conundrum for Italy's legislators, who put the antitrust limits on

soccer rights in an attempt to avoid a monopoly situation.

It could also make the conditions to establish a second

digital-TV platform in Italy even more difficult.

A Stream spokeswoman declined to comment. Olivetti said it

would seek partners to maintain Stream as an independent platform if its bid is

successful.