Canal Plus Eyes Nordic Expansion

Helsinki, Finland -- The Nordic arm of Canal Plus S.A.,

Europe's top pay TV company, is aiming to expand its programming lineup in the

region, and it hopes to snag a digital-terrestrial-television license in Finland.

The company will launch a new pan-Nordic channel this

September, Canal Plus Blue, which will feature sports and movies.

Canal Plus Blue will be added to the company's current

Nordic lineup: Canal Plus, which transmits separate feeds for Denmark, Finland, Norway and

Sweden; and Canal Plus Yellow, a pan-Nordic network.

At the same time, Canal Plus hopes to be a winner in

Finland's ongoing DTT-license auction. The auction should be completed in time for

new channels to launch ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

Canal Plus Finland applied for only one DTT channel, and it

is confident that it will win a license, said Juha Silvennoinen, CEO of Canal Digital,

Canal Plus' Nordic unit.

Silvennoinen added that the DTT programming could include

U.S. and local films, and he's currently in talks with Finnish television and film

companies to secure programming rights.

Finland has about 920,000 cable households, 400,000

satellite-master-antenna-television (SMATV) homes and 300,000 direct-to-home satellite

households. Silvennoinen estimated that DTT could grab an additional 700,000 households.

Canal Digital is also eyeing the development of additional

programming services that it could use on a pan-Nordic scale, including home shopping and

home banking services.