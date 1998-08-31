Canadians Beat U.S. On LMDS Deployments

The curtain may finally be rising for a North American

rollout of LMDS technology -- not in the United States, but in Canada.

Two Canadian companies have chosen vendors for the

wireless-broadband-network technology that operates in the 28-gigahertz range, which is

known as LMCS (local multipoint communications system) in Canada.

WIC Connexus, a subsidiary of Vancouver, British

Columbia-based Western International Communications Ltd., and MaxLink Communications Inc.

chose Canadian manufacturer Newbridge Networks Corp. to provide network equipment valued

in the hundreds of millions of dollars for deployment in several major cities, starting in

the first quarter of 1999. MaxLink is a consortium involving Canadian and U.S. interests.

It now looks as though the Canadians will beat U.S. LMDS

(local multipoint distribution service) licensees to market with commercial deployments,

said Joe King, a principal partner in Dallas-based Frazier/King Media and an investor in

MaxLink.

"Eight months ago, I thought that the United States

would be first, but I don't think that's likely now," King added.

The companies have been testing gear since receiving

licenses in October 1996 that allocated them a 1-GHz chunk of bandwidth. The bandwidth

allowed WIC and MaxLink to each work within 33 major markets, intermittently pushing back

their deployment schedules as they waited for the technology to mature.

"Had we rolled out a year earlier, we wouldn't have

had the sophisticated system to work with that we will have now," said Suzanne

Scheuneman, vice president of WIC. "We believe that our ability to deploy

state-of-the-art technology based on ATM [asynchronous transfer mode] gives us a

significant advantage."

WIC, which is now operating a test network in Toronto, will

deploy a full network in that city and its suburbs in the first quarter before moving on

to other areas, with Vancouver likely to be next, Scheuneman said.

MaxLink, which has been testing the Newbridge system over a

three-cell network in Ottawa, will build out that city, as well as Montreal and Calgary,

Alberta, starting early next year. MaxLink will add other areas as the year progresses,

said Joel Bell, deputy chairman of the company.

"I'd have given my eye teeth to have known 18 months

ago what we know today about this technology," Bell said.

"It would have been nicer" had the suppliers of

the RF (radio-frequency) component of the technology been better informed about the

workings of their own products. As it turned out, he said, "the robustness of the RF

has been the big surprise for us."

The Ottawa system, connecting several nonpaying enterprise

and institutional customers, worked flawlessly through the devastating ice storm that

struck Canada and the Northeast United States in January, Bell said.

MaxLink found that with cell transmitters spaced to serve a

radius of 2.5 kilometers, "nothing interferes with service."

These and similar findings among companies testing the

muscularity of very high-frequency RF point-to-multipoint systems in the United States are

good news for the wireless-broadband sector, given the impact on capital costs that any

gain in signal reach represents.

Manufacturers were initially not willing to guarantee high

levels of performance at the distances specified by MaxLink.

LMCS is often regarded primarily as a redundancy option for

broadband services or an alternative for companies that are not served by fiber, but both

MaxLink and WIC see businesses that are already served by fiber or high-speed copper links

as important targets in their business plans.

That's because they can offer cost breaks, service

flexibility and packaging to business customers, all afforded by the use of

state-of-the-art ATM technology.

"We really don't believe that we have any true

competitors in terms of the capabilities of the technology and our ability to offer it on

a citywide basis," Scheuneman said.

The Newbridge system -- using RF technology from Alcatel

Telecom in the WIC networks, and from Millitech Corp. and possibly others in MaxLink's

networks -- integrates voice and data over ATM, offered on a bandwidth-on-demand or

fixed-rate basis. Billing systems will match those options, said Bernard Herscovich,

assistant vice president for broadband wireless at Newbridge.

"In the downstream, the TDMA [time-division

multiple-access] channels can burst to something on the order of 40 megabits per second,

and on the upstream, they can burst to 10 mbps," he said.

WIC and MaxLink said they will release details on their

packaging and pricing strategies later. WIC is concentrating on the business sector in its

deployments, while MaxLink may also target large multidwelling units.

The technology will eventually be able to reach into the

single-home residential market, as well, said Dennis Kline, manager for business

development at Alcatel's wireless group.

"It's really more a cost issue than a technology

issue, and it will take time for costs to decline to the point where residential service

makes sense," Kline said, adding that foliage blockage can be overcome with the

positioning of repeaters at neighborhood service nodes.

As for the United States, King and his partners are

discussing possible affiliations with a number of LMDS licensees, with one relationship on

the verge of closing, King said. The company is also a minor stakeholder in WNP

Communications Inc., the leading bidder in the U.S. LMDS auctions that concluded in March.

"In the United States, an awful lot of licenses wound

up in the hands of people who had not been in the business long enough to do their

homework on LMDS technology," King noted, adding that technical advances are now

stirring the interests of some long-distance and other telecommunications concerns.

Another U.S. entity with its sights on developments abroad

is Denver-based Formus Communications Inc., which, like Frazier/King, backed away from

participation in the LMDS auctions due to uncertainties surrounding Federal Communications

Commission rules governing venture-capital involvement in the process.

Formus is working with Online Systems Services Inc., a

provider of high-speed-data services to cable and wireless interests, on preparations for

offering LMDS services in Poland, New Zealand and Ecuador.

"We're starting build-outs in Poland and

Ecuador," said Vernon Kenly, president of Formus.

Formus is using equipment from Nortel in Poland, where the

company has 1.3 GHz to work with, and it will probably go with Nortel in conjunction with

its use of Millitech RF gear in Ecuador, where the spectrum allocation is 2.6 GHz, he

added.

"We're working to obtain licenses in 18 other

countries in Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America," Kenly said, noting that the

licensing processes vary greatly from one market to the next.

Formus has engaged OSS as its turnkey Internet-service

provider in a test of high-speed-data access, which will be a big part of the business

offering in its commercial rollouts, Kenly added.

While Formus recognizes that it's on the "leading

edge" in its early deployments of LMDS technology, Kenly, like his counterparts in

Canada, believes that the vendors are ready to deliver what he needs to get the business

up and running in the months ahead.

"We think that we'll be able to deploy systems

supporting bandwidth-on-demand when we need it, starting next year," he said.