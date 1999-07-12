Canada Gives MSOs ISP Access Order

Ottawa -- Canada's four largest MSOs have their marching

orders: They must set rates for third-party access to their high-speed Internet networks

by Sept. 3, even though trials meant to determine these rates have yet to begin.

Moreover, costing research must support these rate

proposals. Given the lack of test results, that's not going to be easy, said Ken

Engelhart, regulatory vice president for Rogers Cablesystems Ltd., one of the four MSOs.

"We have to do the costing based on some assumptions

of what the network is [going to look like]," he said. "In an ideal world, you

would rather have had the network design completely finalized before you tried to cost it

out."

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications

Commission issued the order last Tuesday. In addition to Rogers, the order affects Shaw

Communications Inc., Cogeco Cable Canada Inc. and Le Groupe Vidéotron Itée.

The four MSOs are part of the CRTC's effort to foster a

competitive Internet-service market by forcing MSOs to share their high-speed networks

with third-party Internet-service providers.

In the past, some ISPs have accused Canada's MSOs of

dragging their heels on access. Their complaints apparently won a sympathetic audience at

the CRTC. In fact, that's why the Sept. 3 deadline was imposed, CRTC vice chair of

telecommunications David Colville said.

Now that it's on the books, "I would hope that this

will resolve most of the issues that the Internet-service providers have had in terms of

getting access to this infrastructure, and this will now allow the ISPs to get

higher-speed access and to be more competitive in the marketplace," Colville added.

At the very least, Canada's ISPs saw the CRTC's decision as

"good news," said Ron Kawchuk, past president of the Canadian Association of

Internet Providers.

For them, getting access to high-speed networks such as

@Home Network -- an affiliate of Shaw and Rogers -- is "vital," because

"there won't be a low-speed business in two or three years."

Understandably, the Canadian cable-TV industry isn't quite

so euphoric.

Small wonder: The industry has been counting on a

Montreal-based interconnection trial between Vidéotron and UUNet to help it decide what

to charge.

Unfortunately, the trial -- which hasn't started -- won't

be finished until mid-2000, Canadian Cable Television Association vice president of

regulatory affairs Steven Guiton said.

When asked how the cable-TV industry can set a tariff

without firm test results, he replied, "Well, this is the problem, and that's what

we're trying to work out right now."

They'd better do a good job of guessing, because their

filings will likely become the standard against which all future better-informed filings

will be judged.