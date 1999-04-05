Canada Blazes Trails In Modem, IP Rollouts

Toronto -- Canada isn't very good at creating original

cable-TV channels: Most of today's crop, including The Sports Network and The History

Channel, is made up of clones of proven U.S. formats.

But when it comes to rolling out digital services, Canadian

cable TV is proving to be a world leader.

Among the adherents to that claim is Richard Green,

president and CEO of Cable Television Laboratories Inc., the U.S. cable industry's

research-and-development arm. "The first data-modem service in the world was at

Rogers [Communications Inc.]," he said, while "Shaw [Communications Inc.]

operates a digital uplink and transmission facility."

Green added, "Andre [Chagnon at Le Groupe Vidéotron

Itée] is pioneering IP [Internet-protocol] telephony in Montreal, and Louis [Audet] at

Cogeco [Cable Canada Inc.] has been a leader in the distribution and use of DOCSIS [Data

Over Cable System Interface Specification] standards-based modems."

Take cable modems, for instance: "Of all of the modems

[currently in use], about one-third are in Canada," said Nick Hamilton-Piercy, vice

president and chief technology officer at Rogers.

Shaw leads with 95,000 subscribers, making it the biggest

@Home Network affiliate in terms of actual customers. Meanwhile, Rogers has 60,000 data

subscribers, while Cogeco clocks in at 28,000.

Cogeco's cable-modem rollout is unique because the

company was the first anywhere to commercially deploy DOCSIS modems. As of January, about

12,000 Samsung Telecommunications America Inc. "InfoRanger" modems had been

deployed in Ontario.

Cogeco took the plunge -- even before the DOCSIS

standard's approval -- because the company had faith in the Samsung hardware, said

Denis Belanger, Cogeco's vice president of engineering and development.

In other words, any upgrades that might be necessary for

future "open-standard" compatibility could be made by changing the

InfoRanger's onboard software.

"We're normally pretty aggressive in deploying

technologies," Belanger added. "Once we've decided to move forward, we

move."

Meanwhile, Shaw is in the midst of rolling out digital

set-top boxes -- General Instrument Corp.'s "DCT-2000" and

"DCT-5000+" -- to most of its 1.5 million subscribers by May.

Vidéotron has also begun to roll out digital services, and

Rogers should be close behind.

Finally, there's IP telephony. As Green said,

Quebec's Vidéotron is committed to voice-over-IP in a big way.

In fact, "the plans are [for Vidéotron] to be an

active player in our geographical area in both local and long-distance telephony,"

says Michel Deschênes, Vidéotron's director of telephony products. He added,

"Our current plans are to launch a public service around the start of the year

2000."

Cogeco, too, is weighing IP telephony carefully, with

trials set to start this summer.

Taken as a whole, Canada's "Big Four" MSOs

seem to be blazing digital trails. The reasons for the aggressiveness are rooted in the

Canadian cable environment.

First, because Canadians yearned for U.S. stations -- and

because they're so hard to receive north of the border -- cable operators had no

trouble signing up customers when services began in 1952. Today, penetration of homes

passed (10.3 million) stands at 81 percent, versus 67.4 percent in the United States.

Second, the Canadian Radio-television and

Telecommunications Commission's cable-TV regulations have had a number of positive

effects. Cable companies had monopoly protection until very recently, along with stable

fee structures. For consumers, the CRTC ensured that operators provided decent service,

and it pushed them to innovate.

Third, Canada's major MSOs have always been

engineering innovators. Rogers invented fiber-ring architecture, while Vidéotron

pioneered commercial interactive services in the 1980s.

Finally, the fear of competition from direct-broadcast

satellite and the telcos drove the Canadian cable industry to upgrade throughout the

1990s. Hence, two-way plant was installed long before uses for it -- like the Internet --

were commercially established.

Canadian MSOs are also drawing the attention of Wall Street

cable analysts looking for undervalued stocks at a time when U.S. cable stocks are trading

for high multiples.

Salomon Smith Barney recently gave tops marks to both

Rogers and Vidéotron, rating their stocks as "outperform, high-risk."

Analyst Spencer Grimes considered the two companies'

stocks "substantially undervalued," adding, "Balance-sheet improvements,

noncore-asset dispositions and broadband recognition could combine to produce multiple

expansion similar to the U.S. cable-multiple explosion in 1998."