Callahan, Liberty Break Ground Abroad

Two Denver-based firms put on their cable cowboy hats last

week, nailing down first-of-a-kind deals in international markets.

The companies -- cable investor and operating group

Callahan Associates International LLC and Liberty Media Group -- are no strangers to pay

TV abroad. But their deals definitely broke ground.

CAI became the first foreign investor to agree to buy cable

systems owned by German telco Deutsche Telekom A.G. It agreed to purchase 55 percent of

Deutsche Telekom's 4.2 million-subscriber operation in the North Rhine Westphalia

region.

About 1.2 million of those homes are owned directly by

Deutsche Telekom, while the remainder are independent, so-called net level 4 homes that

receive programming via Deutsche Telekom's headend.

CAI chairman and founder Richard Callahan said the firm and

its investment partners have raised $3 billion for the purchase and expansion of the

systems. He declined to comment on a broken-out purchase price, although German press

reports pegged it at about $1.9 billion.

CAI may also bid on systems in the other nine regions into

which Deutsche Telekom's systems have been divided, and it plans to provide a full

menu of advanced services such as telephony and data.

Deutsche Telekom will retain 25 percent of the system, and

about 24 percent could be sold to the public. The telco is in talks with other firms,

including heavyweight United Pan-Europe Communications N.V. (UPC), to reach similar

agreements in the other regions.

Deutsche Telekom's entire system includes 18.5 million

connected homes, about 6 million of which are directly owned by the telco. The system

posted a loss of $303 million last year on revenue of $1.26 billion.

The deal "puts us in a leadership position,"

Callahan said. CAI is aiming to build a "pan-European property base," building

on existing cable investments in Spain and France. Part of the European investments, he

added, could be sold in an initial public offering over the next couple of years in an

effort to fund development.

Meanwhile, Liberty's agreement to pay $137 million in

cash for 19.9 percent of Canadian programming group Corus Entertainment Inc. is seen as a

positive step for both companies.

It's "another notch in [Liberty's]

belt," said Mark Quigley, an analyst with The Yankee Group in Canada. "This is

something they've done in other countries in the world, and I think Canada was just

the next logical step, particularly when you look at it in the context of what's

happened recently in the Internet world with Time Warner Inc. and America Online

Inc." agreeing to merge.

Corus was partly spun out from Canadian MSO Shaw

Communications Inc. last year. It owns youth-oriented channel YTV; 10 percent of CMT

Canada with partner Gaylord Entertainment Cos.; and 20 percent of kids' channel

Teletoon, partners in which include The Family Channel (no relation to Fox Family

Channel), Nelvana Ltd. and Cinar Corp. Corus' portfolio also holds 19 radio stations.

The deal could also "greatly expand the potential

audience that Corus will have," through potential distribution in the United States,

Quigley said. And Corus could expand onto the Web through stronger ties to broadband

Internet platform Excite@Home Corp., in which Liberty parent AT&T Corp. and Shaw hold

stakes.

The deal is dependent on Shaw successfully acquiring

domestic broadcaster Western Communications International and receiving Canadian

regulatory approval.

Mike Galetto contributed to this report.