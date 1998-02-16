Calif. Court May Not Hear Buy-Through Suit

San Diego -- Cox Communications Inc. may escape a

class-action suit in California over the practice of requiring consumers to subscribe to

basic cable in order to access premium products.

In an oral, preliminary decision, Judge Michael Bollman of

the California Superior Court in San Diego said jurisdiction over the issue falls with the

Federal Communications Commission, and not with a state court.

Attorneys for consumers in San Diego asked for a hearing on

the preliminary decision, which occurred after deadline Friday.

A handful of subscribers to the MSO's San Diego

operation sued, alleging that the buy-through strategy artificially inflates rates. They

sought to have the complaint heard as a class action, which asks for $5,000 per Cox

customer in California.

Another suit on the same issue is pending in Florida.