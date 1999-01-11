Trending

JANUARY


14-15

Telecommunications Taxation: Getting It Right, Sheraton Crystal City Hotel, Arlington, Va.
Contact: TeleStrategies Inc., 703-734-7050 or 703-734-9371 (fax).


21-23

CAB Cable Sales Management School, Mission Inn, Orlando, Fla. Contact: Nancy Lagos, Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, 212-508-1229
or nancyl@cabletvadbureau.com (e-mail).


25-27

OSS '99: Operations Support Systems for the 21st Century, Wyndham Palace Resort
and Spa, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Contact: TeleStrategies Inc., 703-734-7050 or 703-734-9371
(fax).

25-28
NATPE '99

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans.
NATPE Contact: National Association of Television Program
Executives, 310-453-4440 or 310-453-5258 (fax)

25-28
 ComNet Washington, D.C., Conference and Exposition, Washington, D.C., Convention
Center. Contact: IDG Expo Management Co., 800-545-EXPO, or www.comnetexpo.com.


28-29

Cable Marketing Connections '99, Renaissance Waverly, Atlanta. Contact: Institute for
International Research, 888-670-8200 or 941-365-2507 (fax).





FEBRUARY


2-3

Arizona Cable Telecommunications Association Annual Meeting, Phoenix Airport Hilton,
Phoenix. Contact: ACTA, 602-955-4122 or acta@netzone.com
(e-mail)


16-17

DBS '99: The Five Burning Questions, Sheraton Gateway Hotel, Los Angeles. Contact: The
Carmel Group, 831-643-2222 or 831-625-1055 (fax) or info@carmelgroup.com
(e-mail).


18-19

12th Annual Federal Telecommunications Conference: New Opportunities, New
Challenges, Sheraton Crystal City Hotel, Arlington, Va. Contact: TeleStrategies Inc.,
703-734-7050 or 703-734-9371 (fax).