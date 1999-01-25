Cablevision Wires NYC Classrooms

New York -- Cablevision Systems Corp. joined with New York

Mayor Rudolph Giuliani last Thursday in linking each of the 922 schools in its Bronx and

Brooklyn franchise area to the Internet.

Cablevision president and CEO James Dolan unveiled the

"Power to Learn" initiative to reporters at a briefing at John J. Pershing I.S.

220 in Brooklyn. Cablevision will donate high-speed Internet technology to the schools.

During the press conference, Dolan only referred to the

$500 million that the MSO has committed to upgrading its 500,000-subscriber cable

operations in the two boroughs. A subsequent press release valued the donation at "in

excess of $50 million." Other industry sources put the value closer to $60 million.

That would encompass not only the equipment, but also the

MSO's assistance in training educators to adapt this technology for teaching,

Giuliani noted.

In a live demonstration of the MSO's broadband

distance-learning capability, students and teachers at the first three "technology

centers" -- I.S. 220, Samuel Gompers Vocational & Technical High School and Bronx

High School of Science -- participated in a live question-and-answer session with the

mayor.

One student asked, "How can a person like me become a

leader like you?" The answer: "Do what you're doing - Get as good an

education as you can."

The Internet service also includes links -- accessible at

home and in school -- whereby teachers can access lesson plans and students can go to the

Web sites of Cable News Network, C-SPAN, Discovery Channel and MSG Metro Learning, a

Cablevision-owned local channel.