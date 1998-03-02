Cablevision Wins Ally in Mass. Battle

Boston -- Cablevision Systems Corp. won support from

the Massachusetts attorney general last week in its contention that Boston Edison

illegally transferred valuable assets, such as fiber and rights of way, into its joint

venture with cable and phone upstart RCN Corp.

Last Thursday, Attorney General Scott Harshberger asked the

state Department of Telecommunications and Energy to hold off on approving Boston

Edison's plan to create a holding company while the charges are investigated. The DTE

had closed hearings on the proposal without taking action.

Harshberger cited new evidence, presented by Cablevision,

that Boston Edison's investment in the joint venture went beyond what the agency had

previously approved. Cablevision contended that the assets transferred to the venture were

worth about $100 million more than Boston Edison claimed.

Boston Edison spokesman Michael Monahan called the

allegations "a continuing, desperate effort by Cablevision and the cable-television

industry to stop competition." Cablevision has franchises in Boston, Brookline and

Framingham, Mass., and in other communities. RCN has picked up cable franchises in nearby

Somerville and Newton, and it has permission to build open-video systems throughout the

area.