Cablevision v. Boston Edison

Cablevision Systems Corp. has filed a petition with the

Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Energy, asking the agency to force an

auction of a fiber optic network built by an affiliate of Boston Edison.

Cablevision claimed that the electric utility has

improperly subsidized the fiber network, which is owned by Princeton, N.J.-based RCN Corp.

Cablevision is asking the agency to force Boston Edison to refund $60 million to its

customers -- the difference between the network's value and the money that the

utility receives from RCN for using it. Boston Edison is a major RCN stockholder.

In its Sept. 22 filing, Cablevision said Boston Edison

built the fiber optic network, using funds from its electricity customers, from 1988

through 1997. The company also claimed that RCN uses the network under a 68-year lease

agreement that pays Boston Edison about $500,000 annually.

RCN currently offers cable, telephone and Internet service

in Somerville and Arlington, Mass. Cablevision has 320,000 subscribers in the Boston area.

"This is a restatement of allegations made in the past

and currently being investigated by the DTE," said John Conroy, a government-affairs

spokesman for Boston Edison. "We believe that we have adequately explained the basis

of the business transactions that we have gone through."

Cablevision argued that its efforts are an attempt to

promote competition, and not to prevent it.

"If in the telecom side, RCN were allowed into the

market at a far lower cost [than other companies], it has a chilling effect," said

Dominic Slowey, a Cablevision spokesman. "It could limit the number of players in the

market."