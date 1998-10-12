Cablevision Systems Discards Voice Mail

In a rare move away from technology, Cablevision Systems

Corp. last week eliminated its internal and external voice-mail system in favor of more

person-to-person phone contact.

But some MSO executives are concerned that the elimination

of voice mail will translate into the loss of important client and business messages,

thereby hampering their ability to work effectively.

In a memo sent to Cablevision and Rainbow Media Holdings

Inc. personnel Oct. 2, a Cablevision human-resources staffer said it was effectively

eliminating the voice-mail system, which was becoming an "impediment to servicing our

internal and external customers." The memo said the move was by order of Cablevision

CEO James Dolan.

In its place will be manned phone lines that will bounce to

other desks if the intended target is not at his or her desk. In the end, internal and

external calls to Cablevision will be met with a human voice.

"We have the corporate view that in a highly automated

society, given the choice between hearing a voice or a machine, people will opt for the

human voice," said Charles Schueler, vice president of media and community relations

for Cablevision. "The general feeling is that communications both internally and

externally will be better, more personal and less reliant on machinery."

But not everyone within Cablevision shares the corporate

view. Several MSO and system-level executives complained that the loss of voice mail would

compromise their efforts to perform their jobs effectively.

"If I'm in one office, no one in my office or

from the outside can reach me without voice mail, nor can I reach them," the

executive said. "It's going to cause major problems."

However, Schueler said, the system, which does not include

customer-service representatives, will work for all involved. He added that many employees

will be tied into a messaging service that will work during and after hours.

"All appropriate arrangements are being made for

internal and external calls," he said. "We have answering services, we have

pagers and we have much more enhanced, people-based telephone coverage that has been met

with a positive response both internally and externally."