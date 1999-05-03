Cablevision Site Rejects Union

Cablevision Systems Corp. employees in Rockland County,

N.Y., voted against union representation by the International Brotherhood of Electrical

Workers last week.

By an overwhelming margin of 27-7, technicians, maintenance

workers, warehouse workers and construction workers at the system voted against being

represented by IBEW Local 363.

However, IBEW officials said last week that they were

preparing objections to the election, in support of charges filed earlier with the

National Labor Relations Board alleging that Cablevision sabotaged the process through

unfair labor practices.

The union objected to Cablevision's doling out

unscheduled raises in order to influence the vote; bringing in anti-union workers to ride

with truck drivers who were considering voting for the union; telling workers that a vote

for the union would cost them their 401K retirement plans; and handing out new tools,

clothing and promotions.

"It was textbook union-busting," IBEW business

representative Gilbert Heim said.

Cablevision spokesman Charles Schueler denied any

wrongdoing on the part of the MSO.

"The company engaged in no wrongdoing of any kind with

regard to its employees or the presumptive right of our employees to make their own

choices," Schueler said.

Unions have historically had a tough time organizing

cable-system employees. But as telephone companies such as AT&T Corp., which are more

organized, continue to enter the cable business, unions are expected to be more active in

trying to sign up cable members.

Job security was apparently the main concern for the

workers, who feared that industry consolidation might cost them their positions via the

sale or trade of the system.

Schueler said there were "absolutely no plans" to

sell the Rockland system, which is part of Cablevision's New York-area cluster of 2.7

million subscribers. "There are bright opportunities for Cablevision employees at

these systems," he added.