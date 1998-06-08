Cablevision Reshapes N.Y.-Area Units

Cablevision Systems Corp. named two executives to newly

created senior jobs last week as part of the MSO's reorganization of its burgeoning

New York-area cluster along functional, rather than geographic, lines.

Joseph Azznara, 45, was named president of

telecommunications services, and Michael Bair, 42, was named president of product

management and marketing. Both will report to Cablevision CEO James Dolan.

Azznara -- a one-time field technician who lately has run

most of Cablevision's cable systems in the region, as senior vice president -- will

oversee all aspects of the MSO's network infrastructure in the 2.6 million-home

tristate area. Cablevision Lightpath and Optimum Telephone -- the business- and

residential-phone businesses, respectively -- and the Optimum Online data unit will report

to Azznara, as well as the cable operations.

Bair, who ran the Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. sports

networks that are now part of Fox/Liberty Networks, will oversee marketing plans for

Cablevision's bundled video, data and telephony services. His tasks at Rainbow are

being assumed by Rainbow president Joshua Sapan and by the sports networks' general

managers, he said.

Rainbow and Cablevision's Nobody Beats the Wiz retail

stores remain separate operations.

Azznara said the reorganization came out of a desire to

move quickly into advanced-video services, including digital and video-on-demand, as well

as into high-speed data and residential telephony.

"We want one point of contact for the customer -- to

be able to call and talk to a representative who can explain and take the order for all

three or four services," he said, adding that the same goes for field-service

technicians.

All of this will mean substantial retraining of

Cablevision's customer-contact work force, Azznara said. He estimated that in markets

where the new services are rolled out, employees will be pulled out of the work force and

get three to five weeks' training in the new services.

Azznara said the new setup would mean an

"upsizing" of Cablevision's total of 5,000 employees in the region. Bair

said he's been promised "a substantial increase" in the size and resources

of the marketing organization, including an emphasis on research to come up with "a

unified and powerful message of who are, what we offer, the benefits and the costs."

Dolan said in a prepared statement that the reorganization

is aimed at "developing a coordinated marketing approach to accelerate the delivery

of a new generation of products and services." Cablevision has added significantly to

its New York-area holdings over the past year through system deals with

Tele-Communications Inc. When a pending acquisition for Connecticut systems closes,

Cablevision will have about 3 million subscribers in the cluster.

The hefty cluster also inspired some side deals, such as

Cablevision's $70 million acquisition of Radio City Productions Inc., to add some

locally produced programming; and the $100 million deal for Nobody Beats the Wiz, as a

retail outlet for cable modems, high-definition television sets and tickets to events at

Cablevision-owned Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden.