Cablevision Picks Sony Boxes

New York -- Sony Corp. of America has secured a major

beachhead in the U.S. cable market, landing a $1 billion deal to supply advanced digital

set-tops to Cablevision Systems Corp.

The deal covers three million OpenCable-compliant boxes

running on the Aperios operating system, which Sony developed with General Instrument

Corp. It marks Sony's initial deployments of both the box and the OS.

Sony also will provide headend equipment and other gear to

create a new broadband communications and entertainment platform using Cablevision's

rebuilt, two-way plant.

Cablevision plans to begin deploying those boxes

aggressively next summer in its metropolitan New York City market, which passes about 4

million homes, CEO James Dolan said in a news conference call.

Like Philips Electronics, which is providing set-tops to

MediaOne Group Inc., Sony is taking advantage of the industry's movement toward

interoperable cable-network and consumer equipment -- and upcoming retail sales of

set-tops and cable modems -- to attack the duopoly held by General Instrument Corp. and

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.

GI commands about 72 percent of the current North American

market for cable set-tops, a market that could grow to about 113 million units in five

years from the current 20 million, according to the research firm Allied Business

Intelligence Inc.

But although GI and Scientific-Atlanta control about 90

percent of the market, operators are willing to consider vendors that, like Sony, bring

technological expertise and a potent consumer brand.

"Sony understands its customers, and I believe

Sony's customers are our customers," said Dolan. He said Sony would be his

exclusive digital set-top supplier. "Sony understands how to please [consumers] and

offer them exciting products."

Analysts cited Sony's wealth of content and

applications experience, ranging from its movie and music studios and interactive Web

sites to its hugely successful video gaming hardware and software enterprise.

Sony also views its set-top as a networking hub that will

pass a variety of information streams from various household devices such as TVs,

video-game machines, DVD players and PCs.

"Sony being able to break into the market is

significant, because it essentially poses a challenge to the duopoly in the

industry," said ABI analyst Navin Sabharwal. "It all comes down to the fact the

set-top, especially the digital set-top, is more of a multimedia device. When you get into

that field, you play into the strengths of a company like Sony."

The MSO and Sony are exploring which services would be

offered on the first deployed boxes, both sides acknowledged. However, Cablevision

executive vice president of technology Wilt Hildenbrand indicated that video-on-demand,

which the MSO has tested for years, is likely.

Executives also mentioned services such as always-on Web

access; electronic mail; Internet chat and customer access to cable accounts, which could

be configured at will to add or drop services.

"The purpose of the relationship is to help define

those services," said Howard Stringer, Sony of America's president. "The

advantage to us in working with Cablevision is they want to be an industry leader, and are

doing it in the most important market in America with some of richest customers in

America."

Dolan sidestepped questions about Cablevision's

strategy for placing the set-top in a consumer retail-sales environment, saying the MSO

would emphasize marketing the services enabled by the device rather than the device

itself.

"This digital set-top technology changes our

relationship with our customers," Dolan said. "It puts the customer in control

of their service."

Cablevision has been the object of much speculation about

its digital-service plans. Recent reports indicated that the MSO was ready to choose

Liberate Technologies Inc. to provide middleware, or software that enables advanced

applications. Hildenbrand said Cablevision had not picked a middleware provider -- or VOD

and electronic program guide vendors, for that matter.

The primary Sony set-top will incorporate an IEEE-1394

"firewire" standard high-speed digital interface to link the box to other

devices, such as a digital-TV set. Sony and Cablevision said they would work to leverage

the 1394 interface with Sony's HAVi home networking software and the Aperios OS to

expand the potential universe of applications enabled by the set-top.

The early boxes also will pass high-definition digital

television signals to the TV via the 1394 connection. Later generations will likely be

directly compatible with HDTV, once cable-interface standards are completed and the cost

of technology that makes the terrestrial digital broadcast compatible with cable's

modulation scheme declines.