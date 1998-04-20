Cablevision to Launch Bronx News Channel

New York -- Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.'s expansion into

local-news channels picked up more steam last week with the announcement of a new news

channel in the Bronx, N.Y. -- its fifth local-news channel in the New York DMA.

News 12 the Bronx will offer 24-hour coverage of the

borough, including breaking news, events and issues affecting the Bronx and its diverse

communities, said Josh Sapan, president and CEO of Rainbow Media. The service, which will

reach 250,000 subscribers, will feature a fiber optic link and a state-of-the-art, fully

automated video-production system. All video will be logged digitally, and the newsroom

will be manned by robotic cameras, which, Rainbow said, marks the first newsroom in the

country to employ such technology.

Charles Dolan, chairman of Cablevision, said the company is

exploring a potential local-news channel for its Brooklyn, N.Y., subscribers, and he

didn't rule out new services in cities outside of New York where Cablevision holds

franchises, including Cleveland.

Sapan said the service will have 40 full-time employees,

and it will feature both English- and Spanish-language programming. Rainbow also announced

that it has entered into a partnership with El Diario/La Prensa, New York's leading

Spanish-language daily newspaper, to provide news and information relevant to the Bronx's

Hispanic residents.

News 12 the Bronx is expected to utilize resources from its

sister services, including News 12's "Chopper 12" news helicopter.

Sapan said the new service would not increase cable rates

for Bronx subscribers. Instead, expenses will be absorbed by Cablevision, as well as

subsidized by revenue from local and national advertising.

The service is the latest of Rainbow's growing list of

regional-news efforts. Similar news operations already exist in Long Island and

Westchester County, N.Y., as well as in Connecticut and New Jersey.

Cablevision carries Time Warner Cable's New York 1 News

all-news service in the Bronx, and it will continue to do so, the operator said.