Cablevision Groups N.Y.-Area Assets In New Unit

In a move seen as a logical step toward making digital

set-top boxes available at retail, Cablevision Systems Corp. named Joseph Azznara

president of a newly restructured division that will include the company's cable, Internet

and telephony operations, as well as The Wiz stores, in the New York City area.

Azznara, who will report to Cablevision president and CEO

James Dolan, has been with the company for 22 years. Most recently, he was responsible for

telephony, network-infrastructure, customer-service, sales and technical operations

throughout the New York metropolitan area.

The move comes shortly after the company won approval to

spin off its programming and sports assets in Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. as a tracking

stock. According to some analysts, separating the telecommunications and retail segments

of the business is a logical next step.

"If you're going to do a split, you need to put a

public face on this company," SG Cowen Securities Corp. cable analyst Gary Farber

said. "You need to assign some senior responsibility to what is now going to be two

different companies."

Farber added that including The Wiz consumer-electronics

stores in the new entity also indicates that Cablevision sees its future deployment of

high-speed-data and digital-cable services coming mainly from the retail sector.

"They're placing their bet on retail availability for everything at a certain

point," he added.

In his new role, Azznara will lead the coordinated

management of the deployment, sales, marketing and operations of Cablevision's

broadband-telecommunications offerings, while overseeing and ensuring the integration of

the retail business into the overall digital strategy and operations.

"As Cablevision focuses on its shift from analog to

digital services, Joe's expertise, his ability to develop and execute business strategies

and his team-building and management skills will benefit the company and its

customers," Dolan said in a news release. "I have great confidence in Joe's

leadership capabilities."

Azznara said the company has been working on the

restructuring for about 18 months.

"We have been working very hard to change the way we

operate in the New York metropolitan area," he said. "We've moved from a

geography-based company to a more fleet-of-foot organization to execute our business

strategy. As we move from the analog to the digital world, this becomes a natural next

step."

Cablevision has for the most part held back digital-cable

deployment in favor of its "Optimum TV" advanced-analog service.

On the telephony side, Cablevision's "Optimum

Telephone" product has concentrated on Long Island, N.Y., and parts of Connecticut

for service. But the restructuring appears to pave the way for further deployment of

digital-cable and telephony services.

Azznara said Optimum Telephone is already available through

the company's Norwalk, Conn., The Wiz store, and more could follow in the future. But he

added that the MSO will likely hold off on wide-scale deployment of residential telephony

services until Internet-protocol technology becomes more widely available.

"With consumer telephone, we are going at a much

slower pace," Azznara said. "We're waiting for the transition to IP. We will

continue to grow those markets, but we are not planning on opening up new markets until we

get a read on where IP is going. We will probably look for a hybrid IP solution."

Farber said that although Optimum TV has been successful --

Cablevision has one of the highest revenue-per-subscriber figures in the industry -- it is

clear that digital cable is the future.

"To leverage up the TV set, you're going to have to

deliver more intelligence, whether at the headend or the set-top -- it's their

choice," Farber said. "It looks like they're putting it on the set-top."

Cablevision is already selling cable modems through The

Wiz, so adding set-tops shouldn't be a problem, he added.

Cablevision agreed in September to purchase about 3 million

digital set-top boxes -- worth about $1 billion -- from Sony Corp., and it plans to begin

deploying advanced interactive services throughout its systems this summer.

Azznara said the MSO's digital deployment would also have a

distinct retail flavor.

"Our vision is to make [The Wiz] the place where

people can buy consumer electronics and make it a showplace for connection to our

network," Azznara said.

"Not just devices, but devices that connect through

our network to the rest of the world," he added. "This is a great opportunity to

cross-sell. We are now working hard to cross-train our sales associates at The Wiz to be

an extension of our sales and marketing resources throughout the organization."