Cablevision Extends Brand Into PPV, Theaters

Cablevision Systems Corp. last week completed two deals

that it hopes will maximize promotional opportunities for its cable networks and systems

across the pay-per-view and movie-theater businesses.

The company hopes to create brand awareness for its

movie-based cable services through its purchase last week of Clearview Cinema Group, which

owns movie theaters that predominantly show art, independent and family films.

Cablevision also said it will offer events from its famed

Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden facilities in New York as part of a

subscription/PPV package that it hopes operators will use strategically as a value-added

offering when rolling out new services.

Under the newly created Radio City Television (RCTV)

division, and with the marketing support of MuchMusic USA, Cablevision will distribute six

events from select attractions held at MSG, The Theater at Madison Square Garden and Radio

City.

Starting in 1999, the company will sell these as a package

of six events on a subscription basis, or individually, said Josh Sapan, president and CEO

of Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

While RCTV has yet to choose what it will distribute,

sources close to the situation said the package could include such signature events as

Radio City's Christmas show and MSG's A Christmas Carol and The Wizard

of Oz stage productions. Concerts from either venue are another possibility.

MuchMusic -- Rainbow's music-video service, which has

14 million subscribers -- will lend its sales and affiliate-marketing teams to the

promotion of RCTV, said David Kline, president of Radio City Networks, the umbrella

company for both RCTV and MuchMusic.

"I expect very interesting and mutually beneficial

synergies to develop as RCTV draws on MuchMusic USA's extensive marketing and

distribution experience," said Kline, who also runs RASCO (Rainbow Advertising Sales

Corp.). "In return, [the venture] will give MuchMusic a bigger presence within the

cable industry."

Similar synergies involving Cablevision's cable

networks were a major factor that drove the MSO's purchase of all outstanding shares

of Clearview for about $160 million -- roughly 55 percent cash and 45 percent Cablevision

stock.

Clearview either runs or is developing about 45 theaters

offering 254 screens, primarily located in the New York and New Jersey area. In fact, 35

of the 45 Clearview Cinemas are located in Cablevision's service areas, while the

rest are within "theatergoing distance," Cablevision said.

James Dolan, president and CEO of Cablevision, said the

deal allows the MSO to create marketing, cross-promotion and co-branding opportunities

between the community-oriented theaters and such movie-based Rainbow services as The

Independent Film Channel, Bravo, Romance Classics and American Movie Classics.

"It [further builds] the relationship between

Cablevision and a key subscriber group -- movie viewers," Dolan said. "There are

a lot of opportunities ... You could see commercials [for the networks] before the movie,

or [promotions] could be on the [popcorn] bags."

Cablevision will also be able to market its planned

video-on-demand, high-definition television, high-speed Internet and other

telecommunications services to some 6.5 million Clearview movie patrons -- a large part of

whom are Cablevision subscribers, Dolan said.

For Clearview, which will continue to manage the theaters,

the company said the deal provides value for its shareholders and enhances its financial

and organizational resources.

Bud Mayo, founder and chairman of Clearview, said the

company will continue to expand its theater roster within the New York DMA and beyond.

Mayo would not confirm reports, however, that Clearview is bidding for several Sony

Pictures theaters within the DMA.

"This business requires a lot of capital," Mayo

said.

On its RCTV plans, Cablevision has not set any prices,

although similar packages range between $100 and $300, while individual events can range

anywhere from $19.95 to $29.95.

But rather than offering the events on a PPV basis, Sapan

is encouraging operators to provide the package as an incentive to purchase new cable

products.

"Our hope is that they're offered by cable

operators as a value-added incentive for other things that they're selling,"

Sapan said. "It carries a very high price value, and it's a very

consumer-friendly HDTV broadband component that operators can offer to their

subscribers."

Sapan, however, would not reveal specific revenue splits

for the events.

Also, operators will have to find a way to distribute the

events. Sapan suggested that initially, they could air through a PPV network, such as

Viewer's Choice, or through another cable service, although he ruled out pre-empting

any of Rainbow's networks, including MuchMusic.

A Viewer's Choice spokesman would only confirm that

the network has had "conversations with the Rainbow organization, and we continue to

talk to them [about the package]."

Nevertheless, operators were encouraged about the prospect

of possibly offering new and well-branded product via PPV or subscription.

"The event category certainly needs a more consistent

presence and a broader range of events," said Phil Laxar, vice president of

programming for Jones Intercable Inc.

Another top 10 cable operator who wished to remain

anonymous said the package could attract a new audience to PPV.

"We have failed in attracting older viewers and women

to PPV," the operator said. "This package -- particularly if it offers family

programming -- could be the breakthrough product that the industry needs."

Eventually, Sapan said, RCTV could blossom into an

interactive showcase, where viewers will be able to choose from a menu-driven list of

HDTV-produced shows from the venues.

"We do think, even with the demise of Your Choice TV,

that there's something right with the idea that people will watch TV on a per-program

basis," Sapan said.