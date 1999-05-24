Cablevision Does Deal with the N.J. Devils

In an attempt to tighten its hold on the New York-area

sports and entertainment business, Cablevision Systems Corp. announced a partnership with

the New Jersey Devils National Hockey League team last week to build an arena and

entertainment complex in Hoboken, N.J.

The announcement comes on the heels of Adelphia

Communications Corp.'s efforts to build a state-of-the-art waterfront project in Buffalo,

N.Y., to house its Empire Sports Network regional sports network and the NHL's Buffalo

Sabres, which Adelphia owns.

While those ambitious projects could net both companies

millions of dollars in incremental revenue from sports and ancillary entertainment

properties, they also could be risky financial prospects.

The Cablevision/Devils development plan, which would be

partially funded by a joint venture between the two companies, calls for an advanced

sports, communications and entertainment center in Hoboken to host Devils hockey games and

to house an entertainment and retail complex.

Along with Devils games, the venture is hoping to attract a

"wide array of sports, family entertainment, concerts and cultural events."

"Today's announcement extends the long-standing

relationship that Cablevision has enjoyed with [Devils owner] John McMullen and the New

Jersey Devils and provides a unique opportunity to build a world-class facility at the

right place at the right time," Cablevision chairman Charles Dolan said in a prepared

statement.

"We have great enthusiasm for the project and the

benefits it will bring to New Jersey," he added.

If the deal is completed, Cablevision would have equity in

its second New York/New Jersey arena, along with Madison Square Garden.

As part of the deal, the MSO would also extend its

multiyear contract with the Devils and Fox Sports New York, keeping the team's cable

rights away from potential rivals that may look to launch competing regional sports

networks.

The Cablevision plan follows a similar plan developed by

Adelphia to create a waterfront entertainment complex and sports facility in Buffalo.

Adelphia owns both the Sabres and the Marine Midland Arena where the team plays.

Adelphia also owns Empire Sports Network, which would be

relocated to the interactive complex along with Adelphia's national-operations center,

according to published reports.

But as is the case with most major development

undertakings, the projects come with major financial risks for both companies.

Local fans and observers have criticized Adelphia for not

spending the dollars necessary to upgrade the team or to erase the arena's financial

debts. The MSO, however, does have a partner for the project in The Cordish Co. of

Baltimore.

Representatives from Adelphia could not be reached for

comment at press time.

Meanwhile, Cablevision's deal is far from completed.

Cablevision and the Devils will seek approximately $30 million in private financing for

the project. Further, the plan would have to be approved by local and state governments.

There has already been grumbling from local officials who

are concerned about traffic and parking problems surrounding the facility.

Further, several New Jersey government officials have

stated in the past that any new arena funded with public dollars would have to house both

the Devils and the National Basketball Association's New Jersey Nets.

Both teams currently play in the Continental Airlines Arena

in East Rutherford, N.J., but the Nets hope to build a new arena in Newark, N.J.

The arena/entertainment complex would provide Cablevision

with an enormous opportunity to showcase its ancillary entertainment services.

Sources close to the situation said the entertainment

complex would almost certainly house outlets from such Cablevision-owned properties as The

Wiz retail stores and Clearview Cinema Group.

"It's like one-stop shopping for advertisers,"

Paul Kagan Associates Inc. sports analyst John Mansell said. "It gives [Cablevision]

a way to go to advertisers and offer a multitude of opportunities with the arena, the team

and its other entertainment properties."