Cablevision Chooses TVN for PPV

In a surprise move, Cablevision Systems Corp. last week

became the first MSO to spurn Viewer's Choice in favor of TVN Entertainment Corp. for

control of its analog-PPV business beginning in July.

But while Cablevision will move its more than 2 million

addressable subscribers from the soon-to-be-defunct Request Television to TVN,

Viewer's Choice will inevitably serve the lion's share of analog-PPV

distribution. Request will shut its doors June 30.

TVN will offer as many as eight PPV channels to Cablevision

systems representing more than 2 million addressable households, TVN said. TVN announced

several weeks ago that it would add three analog-PPV channels to its 32-channel,

near-video-on-demand digital operation in order to serve former Request affiliates, but

Cablevision can convert several of TVN's other digital services for analog

distribution.

"Cablevision can basically take any of the channels

for analog distribution," said David Sears, TVN's senior vice president of

affiliate sales and marketing. "We're pleased that Cablevision has elected to

take advantage of the flexible, responsive PPV services that TVN provides."

The deal, however, does not include Cablevision's

150,000-subscriber Boston system, which offers more than 10 stand-alone PPV channels.

"From a programming standpoint and from a deal

standpoint, this was absolutely the right option for Cablevision," said Mac Budill,

the MSO's vice president and director of programming, although he would not reveal

specific licensing deals. "We spent a lot of time evaluating our options, and we

found that TVN could fulfill our [PPV] needs as of July 1."

Cablevision is the first major MSO not to sign with

Viewer's Choice to handle its PPV operations after Request announced that it was

shutting down. At the time, Viewer's Choice seemed to be the most logical choice to

provide PPV programming and marketing support going forward for former Request affiliates.

But once TVN announced its analog plans, several MSOs decided to take a closer look at the

company before pledging their allegiance to Viewer's Choice.

In fact, several major Request affiliates, such as Jones

Intercable Inc. and Adelphia Communications Corp., have yet to make decisions on their PPV

future, even though they risk missing critical operational deadlines that could lead to a

loss of PPV programming in July.

Representatives from Jones and Adelphia did not return

phone calls by press time.

Viewer's Choice is confident that it will be able to

reach deals with the remaining Request affiliates by July. The network already has more

than 80 percent of addressable households secured through deals with its MSO owners --

Tele-Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Cox Communications Inc., MediaOne and Time Warner

Cable.

It is also holding hope for a potential deal with

Cablevision in the future.

"We would love to provide our services to Cablevision.

They're a terrific company, and we will continue to try to persuade them to become

affiliates of Viewer's Choice," said Joe Boyle, vice president of corporate

communications for Viewer's Choice.

But the network may have an uphill battle. Cablevision,

which has never been afraid to tread new ground in its approach to PPV, may look to offer

PPV on a stand-alone basis once it moves to a digital format, according to sources close

to the situation.

Budill would not comment on any of the MSO's potential

future moves.