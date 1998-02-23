Cablevision Cash Flow Rises 11% in 4Q

Woodbury, N.Y. -- Cablevision Systems Corp. said its

operating cash flow rose 11 percent on a pro forma basis in the fourth quarter, while

revenue rose 8 percent.

Cablevision said its cash flow rose to $121.5 million in

the period -- an 11 percent rise after adjusting for various acquisitions and asset sales.

For the full year, pro forma cash flow rose 14 percent, to

$454.8 million. Pro forma revenue rose 8 percent in the quarter, to $634.3 million, and it

rose 11 percent for the year, to $1.9 billion. The company pointed to results from its

cable, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. and Cablevision Lightpath subsidiaries as contributing

to the double-digit cash-flow growth.

Cablevision reported net income of $182.1 million, or $7.28

per share of stock, including a one-time gain of $370 million, compared with a loss of

$134.3 million ($5.40 per share) in the same period a year ago.

During the year, Cablevision added 78,000 subscribers from

internal growth -- a 3.2 percent annual rate. The MSO ended the year with 2.8 million

subscribers on a consolidated basis.

Cablevision's stock price closed last Thursday at

$94.19, down 6 cents per share.