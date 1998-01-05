Cablevision: Answer the Phone

Recognizing the fact that consumers expect a higher level

of customer service for video before they will even consider a cable provider as a

potential telephone company, Cablevision Systems Corp. recently issued a challenge to its

troops.

The challenge: Cut average phone-answer time, which has

been about 100 seconds, to 10 seconds. As if that wasn't a daunting enough goal, the

letter, sent to all systems from chief operating officer Bob May, asked that the effort be

achieved by maintaining a 1 percent call-abandonment rate.

The operator offered no specific rewards, nor did it

include the goals as part of employees' performance targets.

'We just issued the challenge and let peer pressure do

its magic,' said Ed McLaughlin, senior vice president, customer relations for the

MSO.

Cablevision handles more than 16 million calls per year.

May said 10 seconds is a tough goal, adding that he would have been amazed if the staff

could average 15 seconds. But in October, employees came very close to hitting the goal,

reaching 11.1 seconds and 10.6 seconds.

Cablevision's core market clusters -- in Greater New

York, Boston and the Cleveland area -- actually hit the goal during several days in

November, meaning that most inquiries were answered on the first ring.

McLaughlin said a sustainable goal long-term is 20 seconds

-- a level that he anticipates the staff will report in 1998.

He said the MSO succeeded by accurately forecasting peak

phone volume and staffing appropriately. Other departments also contributed to the effort.

For instance, marketing kept customer service informed of pending local and national

efforts that would impact volume; and technical advised when repairs might prompt calls.

It's important for the company to refine its service

image. It faces stiff competition from telcos in the three major clusters, which will

represent the majority of Cablevision's service area once it completes pending system

swaps with Tele-Communications Inc. and other MSOs. Going forward, average answer times

should benefit from rebuilds to 750 megahertz that will improve reliability.

May rewarded staffers in three call centers by presenting

$50 gifts to more than 1,000 workers on all shifts.